Greater Wellington Ballance Farm Environment Award Winners Announced

Mark and Susannah Guscott of Glen Eden Farms in Ponatahi have been named Regional Supreme Winners at the Greater Wellington Ballance Farm Environment Awards in Carterton this evening.

Over their 20 years at the helm of Glen Eden Farms, the Guscotts have successfully diversified the business into sheep, beef, arable farming, carbon and tourism, all while prioritising environmental sustainability and enhancing biodiversity across the 1,434ha (1,270ha effective) property. As the fifth generation on farm, Mark’s European farming roots stretch back 170 years, and his Māori whakapapa further strengthens their commitment to improving the land.

Farming operations are supported by a dedicated team of three: Jasper Wrenn, Mike Morison and Jordy Galyer, with judges noting that well-structured processes, a commitment to professional development and strong communication ensures a cohesive on-farm team.

The judges observed that the Guscotts question the status quo and are prepared to try new things to evolve their business. They take a strategic, structured approach to growth and succession, with judges commending their effective use of specialists and advisory boards to support informed decision-making. Key to their success is a diversified business model, including high-end accommodation and unique on-farm night sky tours in partnership with a local business, demonstrating their resilient, forward-thinking approach.

Sustainable practices are deeply ingrained, informed by a comprehensive understanding of soil, water and crop management interactions. Deferred grazing techniques improve soil health, while mixed species are planted to boost biodiversity and protect pastures. Efficient water use and careful monitoring minimises environmental impact, and comprehensive soil testing guides precise fertiliser adjustments for optimal soil health.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The Guscotts have made significant environmental investments, including riparian planting, the creation of a six-hectare wetland and the preservation of an 18ha QEII-protected bush block. They are also actively engaged in their community, contributing to the Ponatahi Eco Zone, discussion groups and knowledge-sharing initiatives, reinforcing their commitment to industry collaboration.

In awarding the Regional Supreme Award, the judges commended Susannah and Mark for their outstanding ability to farm in harmony with the environment, people and animals. “Their leadership in people management, business planning and succession sets them apart across all aspects of farm and business operations.”

Susannah and Mark also won the following awards:

• Ballance Agri-Nutrients Soil and Nutrient Management Award

• Bayleys People in Primary Sector Award

• Hill Laboratories Agri-Science Award

• Rabobank Agri-Business Management Award

• Greater Wellington Regional Council Award

Other Greater Wellington Ballance Farm Environment Award winners include:

Shane and Lynnette McManaway and Nico Butler — Ongaha, Kahutara

• Norwood Farming Efficiency Award

• NZFET Innovation Award

• NCFET Climate Recognition Award

Monte and Anna Warren — Ruawaka Hills, Martinborough

• Beef + Lamb New Zealand Livestock Farm Award

Diane Strugnell, Porirua

• NZFET Biodiversity Award

The awards also served to showcase the Upper Waipoua Kaitiaki Group as part of the Catchment Group Showcase. Formed in 2018, the Upper Waipoua Kaitiaki Group is a community-led initiative focused on working collaboratively to enhance the environment, community and economic stability. A key achievement has been a series of stream walks, which established baseline water quality data and highlighted the importance of shade in reducing water temperature and enhancing biodiversity. This led to a community planting trial along the Te Mara stream, a tributary of the Waipoua River. The group has also implemented ongoing water quality monitoring, facilitated farm environment plan workshops and strengthened pest management efforts. Individual farmers have played a vital role by fencing streams, planting riparian areas, increasing QEII Covenants and retiring previously farmed land. The group demonstrates how collaboration and a shared vision can lead to meaningful sustainable land management and conservation outcomes.

The Ballance Farm Environment Awards are run by the New Zealand Farm Environment Trust and champion sustainable farming and growing. Mark and Susannah will join the Supreme Winners from the ten other regions involved in the awards in being considered for the Gordon Stephenson Trophy at the Trust’s National Showcase in Wellington in June. The recipients of the Gordon Stephenson Trophy then become 2025’s National Ambassadors for Sustainable Farming and Growing.

© Scoop Media

