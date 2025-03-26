14 Lotto Players Win Second Division
Fourteen lucky Lotto players had luck on their side after each winning $13,462 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.
One lucky player also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $25,123. The winning Powerball Second Division ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Waikato.
The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:
|Store
|Location
|MyLotto (x3)
|Auckland
|Moshims Superette
|Auckland
|MyLotto (x2) (+PB)
|Waikato
|MyLotto
|Tauranga
|Paengaroa Country Store
|Te Puke
|Unichem Stortford Lodge Pharma
|Hastings
|MyLotto
|Wellington
|MyLotto
|Ashburton
|Richmond Night N Day
|Nelson
|New World Prestons
|Christchurch
|Red and Black Dairy
|Kaiapoi
Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.
Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.