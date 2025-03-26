14 Lotto Players Win Second Division

Fourteen lucky Lotto players had luck on their side after each winning $13,462 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

One lucky player also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $25,123. The winning Powerball Second Division ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Waikato.

The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

Store Location MyLotto (x3) Auckland Moshims Superette Auckland MyLotto (x2) (+PB) Waikato MyLotto Tauranga Paengaroa Country Store Te Puke Unichem Stortford Lodge Pharma Hastings MyLotto Wellington MyLotto Ashburton Richmond Night N Day Nelson New World Prestons Christchurch Red and Black Dairy Kaiapoi

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

