14 Lotto Players Win Second Division

Wednesday, 26 March 2025, 9:30 pm
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

Fourteen lucky Lotto players had luck on their side after each winning $13,462 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

One lucky player also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $25,123. The winning Powerball Second Division ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Waikato.

The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

Store Location 
MyLotto (x3) Auckland 
Moshims Superette Auckland 
MyLotto (x2) (+PB) Waikato 
MyLotto Tauranga 
Paengaroa Country Store Te Puke 
Unichem Stortford Lodge Pharma Hastings 
MyLotto Wellington 
MyLotto Ashburton 
Richmond Night N Day Nelson  
New World Prestons Christchurch 
Red and Black Dairy Kaiapoi 

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

