Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Hospitality New Zealand Welcomes Regional Tourism Funding Boost

Thursday, 27 March 2025, 1:06 pm
Press Release: Hospitality New Zealand

Hospitality New Zealand (Hospitality NZ) welcomes today’s announcement from Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston of funding for regional tourism initiatives.

Six regional tourism organisations will receive a total of $3 million through the Regional Tourism Boost contestable fund. This will be used for short, sharp campaigns to encourage tourists to travel beyond traditional hot spots and see more of New Zealand.

Hospitality NZ Chief Executive Steve Armitage says: "This investment in regional tourism is a smart move that will bring tangible benefits to our hospitality and accommodation operators during the traditionally quieter autumn and winter months.

“This is a timely boost that we hope will help drive international visitation and support hospitality and accommodation businesses across the country.

“We’re especially pleased to see a strong focus on collaboration between tourism organisations, local councils and communities. This is exactly what’s needed to showcase the depth and diversity of experiences visitors can enjoy across New Zealand."

“Hospitality NZ looks forward to seeing the positive impact these campaigns will have on regional economies, supporting the ongoing growth of a thriving, sustainable tourism and hospitality sector.”

Notes:

The six projects funded are:

• $600,000 for a top of the North initiative led by RotoruaNZ for new promotional activities to build on their 2EASY2BOOK campaign targeting Australians
• $600,000 for a central North Island and Nelson / Marlborough initiative led by WellingtonNZ for promotional activities to visit Wellington and surrounding regions.
• $600,000 for a central South Island initiative led by ChristchurchNZ for a winter-focused marketing campaign encouraging Australians to travel to the Canterbury and West Coast regions.
• $170,000 for a top of the South initiative led by Development West Coast for promotional activities encouraging Australians to visit for luxury experiences.
• $350,000 for a lower South Island initiative led by Great South for a marketing campaign encouraging Australians to travel from the Gold Coast.
• $680,000 for a nation-wide initiative, led by Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, for promotional activities encouraging North Americans to visit and disperse around New Zealand.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Hospitality New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 
 
 