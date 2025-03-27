Hospitality New Zealand Welcomes Regional Tourism Funding Boost

Hospitality New Zealand (Hospitality NZ) welcomes today’s announcement from Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston of funding for regional tourism initiatives.

Six regional tourism organisations will receive a total of $3 million through the Regional Tourism Boost contestable fund. This will be used for short, sharp campaigns to encourage tourists to travel beyond traditional hot spots and see more of New Zealand.

Hospitality NZ Chief Executive Steve Armitage says: "This investment in regional tourism is a smart move that will bring tangible benefits to our hospitality and accommodation operators during the traditionally quieter autumn and winter months.

“This is a timely boost that we hope will help drive international visitation and support hospitality and accommodation businesses across the country.

“We’re especially pleased to see a strong focus on collaboration between tourism organisations, local councils and communities. This is exactly what’s needed to showcase the depth and diversity of experiences visitors can enjoy across New Zealand."

“Hospitality NZ looks forward to seeing the positive impact these campaigns will have on regional economies, supporting the ongoing growth of a thriving, sustainable tourism and hospitality sector.”

The six projects funded are:

• $600,000 for a top of the North initiative led by RotoruaNZ for new promotional activities to build on their 2EASY2BOOK campaign targeting Australians

• $600,000 for a central North Island and Nelson / Marlborough initiative led by WellingtonNZ for promotional activities to visit Wellington and surrounding regions.

• $600,000 for a central South Island initiative led by ChristchurchNZ for a winter-focused marketing campaign encouraging Australians to travel to the Canterbury and West Coast regions.

• $170,000 for a top of the South initiative led by Development West Coast for promotional activities encouraging Australians to visit for luxury experiences.

• $350,000 for a lower South Island initiative led by Great South for a marketing campaign encouraging Australians to travel from the Gold Coast.

• $680,000 for a nation-wide initiative, led by Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, for promotional activities encouraging North Americans to visit and disperse around New Zealand.

