TIA Celebrates Boost For Regional Tourism

TIA welcomes the announcement from the Minister of Tourism and Hospitality today to drive visitor arrivals across New Zealand.

“It is so exciting to see this investment which will support a breadth of initiatives to encourage regional visitation – especially as we head into the traditionally quieter months of autumn and winter,” says TIA Chief Executive Rebecca Ingram.

The total of $3 million will support six initiatives ranging from the top of the North to the bottom of the South Island. The funding is intended to support short, sharp campaigns delivered between April to July, focusing on key visitor markets to New Zealand including Australia and North America.

The Regional Tourism Boost contestable fund was launched by Minister Upston in February, with applications asked to promote quality travel experiences outside of the main tourist hotspots.

“We know that there are countless, vibrant experiences for visitors right across our country. It is great to see such strong collaboration between tourismregions in the successful bids. Winter is traditionally a very quiet time for tourism businesses, and campaigns to encourage visitors to come here and experience the best of what we offer are well timed.”

For more information please see the Minister’s release here: Regional Tourism Boosts drive international growth

