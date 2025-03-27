Statement Of Issues Released For Altano New Zealand’s Proposed Acquisition Of Matamata Veterinary Services

The Commerce Commission has published a statement of issues relating to an application from Altano New Zealand Limited (Altano) seeking clearance to acquire 100% of the shares in Matamata Veterinary Services Limited (MVS).

The Statement of Issues outlines the Commission’s potential competition issues with the acquisition following its initial investigation. The Statement of Issues is not a final decision and does not mean that the Commission intends to decline or clear the merger.

The Commission is seeking submissions from Altano, MVS and other interested parties on the issues raised in the Statement of Issues.

The Statement of Issues can be found on the case register: https://govt.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=87ea106f06f694a3960d42f63&id=28e36b11ad&e=e0ac63a84d

Submissions can be sent by email to registrar@comcom.govt.nz with the reference “Altano/MVS” in the subject line.

Submissions are due by close of business on 10 April 2025, with cross-submissions due by close of business on 17 April 2025.

The Commission is currently scheduled to make a decision on the application by 30 April 2025. However, this date may be extended with the agreement of the applicant if the material before the Commission at that time does not allow it to be satisfied that the proposed acquisition will not have, or would not be likely to have, the effect of substantially lessening competition in a market in New Zealand.

Background

We will only give clearance to a proposed merger if we are satisfied that the merger is unlikely to have the effect of substantially lessening competition in a market.

