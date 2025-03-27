Te Puia Features In Minecraft Aotearoa New Zealand World Launched Globally

A Minecraft character taking a selfie with Pōhutu Geyser at Te Puia. The Whakarewarewa Geothermal Valley is geomapped as one of the locations to feature in the Minecraft Aotearoa New Zealand game. (Photo/Supplied)

Minecraft players can now run to take a photo of Pōhutu Geyser erupting, explore Whakarewarewa Geothermal Valley and discover New Zealand Māori Arts and Crafts Institute carvings with a geomapped Te Puia experience as part of Minecraft Aotearoa New Zealand.

In celebration of the release of “A Minecraft Movie”, Aotearoa, New Zealand has partnered with Warner Bros’ and Mojang Studios to create a world-first destination DLC (downloadable content) for Minecraft.

With over 300 million copies sold, Minecraft is the best-selling video game of all time and continues to grow after nearly 15 years since the game was first launched.

Six famed New Zealand locations star in the game’s design: Waitomo Caves (Waikato), Rotorua (Bay of Plenty), Kapiti Island (Wellington), Abel Tasman (Nelson/Tasman), Tekapo (Mackenzie) and Doubtful Sound (Fiordland).

Te Puia | New Zealand Māori Arts and Crafts Institute (NZMACI) sales and marketing manager Sean Marsh says the kaupapa, the purpose of the organisation is to protect and hand down mātauranga Māori associated with traditional Māori art forms. That responsibility derives from the wishes and aspirations of Iwi Māori and is empowered through an Act of Parliament.

“The potential impact of Te Puia | NZMACI’s involvement with the DLC is two-fold. Firstly, it grows general awareness of our beautiful country and destination, which we hope will translate into manuhiri visiting Aotearoa and Te Puia.

“Most importantly, the DLC may be the place that a potential tauira (student) becomes aware of what the New Zealand Māori Arts and Crafts Institute does and why. It may make them curious enough to explore applying to our carving or weaving wānanga as a student.

“We hope in general; players learn about Māori culture – about the importance of wharenui and what they represent as they first enter the DLC, about tekoteko that they find around the Te Puia part of the game and about our place – Whakarewarewa Geothermal Valley and Pōhutu Geyser at Te Puia.”

Marsh explains that it is important Rotorua features in the game as the birthplace of tourism in Aotearoa New Zealand with an incredible legacy of storytellers who bring the natural and cultural worlds to life.

“The contours of the natural environment captured in the DLC are as true to life as you could imagine – Te Puia is the only place in DLC that is fully geo-mapped, hence it is a highly accurate representation. We hope players of the DLC feel inspired to connect with something that is rare, beautiful, powerful, and real.

“What they can’t get from the DLC is the goosebumps – the heightened senses just before Pōhutu Geyser erupts, when you feel the deep guttural vibration that moment before your eyes track the steam and water erupting into the sky, that’s where we invite players of the DLC to “Come Play for Real in New Zealand.”

Cast as a filmmaker, players are tasked with completing a variety of challenges across the destination, culminating in a 30 second cutscene (in-game movie) of the player's exploration and achievements. Various NPCs (non-player characters) including kaumātua (elders) provide guidance and cultural context, enhancing player immersion into the miniature world.

As players first arrive in Aotearoa in the game, they emerge through the clouds and descend upon a wharenui. They hear a karanga from Dame Pania Tyson-Nathan and upon entering come across a koro, voiced by New Zealand Māori Arts and Crafts Institute General Manager Eraia Kiel, who educates players about the wharenui.

Kiel and NZMACI Kairuruku Auaha Tipene Oneroa worked closely with Piki Studios director Whetu Paitai who brought the DLC to life.

Oneroa designed and translated the wharenui carving designs of the Maihi (barge boards), Amo (upright support of maihi), the Pare (carved slab over wharenui doorway) and the interior pou (pillar) of the Minecraft wharenui – Te Kete Nui o te Moana - to the Minecraft universe.

“The process involved a lot of wānanga and discussion. This is still a new frontier for Māori – how to innovate into these new spaces in a way that upholds tikanga. The biggest challenge was working through the limitations of what you can do in the Minecraft world. Our designs are really intricate and you can’t fully translate all of that into pixel art which is what Minecraft is comprised of, so we had to break it down into its base form and ask some tough questions to make sure the essence was there.

“Luckily National Wood Carving School Tohunga Whakairo Rākau Clive Fugill (CNZM) and the Te Rito o Rotowhio (National Weaving School) Matanga (artists) and Whetu were guiding us through those discussions to make sure we were pushing boundaries but adhering to our traditions.

“This was a first for me and I loved the process. I’ve always wanted to expand my art into digital design so this was the perfect opportunity.

“As a Minecraft player myself and knowing how popular it is with our rangatahi, I was very excited to play a part in creating a representation of our culture in that world. I think of myself as a kid growing up in Australia, disconnected from my Māori heritage and how important these representations of our culture in bringing in a sense of identity,” Oneroa explains.

“I hope that players are sparked with curiosity to know more - whether they’re a tamaiti Māori who is disconnected and wants to find out more about their own whakapapa. To a rangatahi Māori who loves art and thinks and wants to pursue that as a career or someone who just sees the wharenui and wants to come and see it in real life.”

Tipene also appears in the game as players arrive at Te Puia as a NPC, welcoming them and explaining more about the whenua.

NZMACI general manager Eraia Kiel says with the Institute’s rich legacy and mandate to protect, promote and perpetuate Māori arts, crafts and culture means it was important that NZMACI was involved in this project of weaving mātauranga Māori into the digital space.



“We represent te iwi whānui (All Māori tribes from across the country) and through these projects and relationships, like with Minecraft, Warner Bros, Mojang, we are continuing to present a successful model for those partners who support our purpose – Toitū te Ahurea, Uplifting Māori Culture.

“We hope players of the DLC come and visit us in real-life to experience the beauty of our culture, the history and the feeling of being cloaked in our manaakitanga (hospitality),” Kiel says.

The release of the DLC (downloadable content) named Aotearoa New Zealand, immortalises New Zealand as an iconic and enchanting playable world and is free to Minecraft players around the globe.

In partnership with “A Minecraft Movie”, the official 100% Pure Minecraft Itinerary transcends the virtual quest, allowing prospective manuhiri (visitors) to craft their real-life adventure as a bookable trip to Aotearoa, New Zealand.

Tourism New Zealand Chief Executive René de Monchy says inspiring the Minecraft audience to play for real in New Zealand couldn’t have happened without industry involvement.

“This was a wonderful opportunity for Tourism New Zealand to reach a massive audience and to be able to incorporate our unique Māori culture into this environment was a natural way for us to showcase Aotearoa New Zealand in Minecraft. Each of the six regions is portrayed in the uniquely Minecraft way and we are grateful for the engagement with Te Puia | NZMACI to bring te ao Māori to life.”

Rotorua NZ CEO Andrew Wilson says this collaboration between Minecraft, Warner Bros, and Tourism New Zealand is a game-changer for how we showcase Rotorua to the world.

“This is an incredible opportunity to showcase Rotorua’s unique geothermal landscape and rich Māori culture to a global audience. With millions of Minecraft players exploring Te Puia and the wonders of the Whakarewarewa Valley in the game, we anticipate this will spark curiosity and inspire real-world travel to Rotorua.

“Increased visitation has a direct economic benefit for our local businesses, accommodation providers, and tourism operators, reinforcing Rotorua’s position as a must-visit destination. By blending digital storytelling with real-world experiences, this collaboration has the potential to drive long-term tourism growth and economic impact for our region.”

