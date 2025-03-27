Wellington Airport’s Transformation Cleared For Take-off

A successful bond issue by Wellington Airport today has seen $125 million raised towards transformational infrastructure upgrade projects and refinancing. Projects underway include runway upgrades, terminal developments, a new carpark and new Airport Fire Station.

Matt Clarke in Wellington Airport terminal (Photo/Supplied)

Wellington Airport chief executive Matt Clarke says:

“It’s pleasing to see the bond issue fully subscribed, showing a strong level of interest and support for our upgrade plans.

“We’ve worked carefully with our airline partners to set out our development programme for the next five years and this is the next phase in progressing that work.

“Many of these projects will boost our safety and resilience, including renewing our southern seawall and installing new EMAS safety zones at each end of the runway. The improvements will also enhance the airport experience for travellers with upgrades along every phase of the passenger journey.

“Our new east side carpark will open next month, and a new state-of-the-art Airport Fire Station will be operational by the end of the year. The EMAS system is enroute from the USA and enabling work for a new baggage handling facility and apron developments are also well underway.

“If you pass through the terminal you’ll see that we’ve also started on a major upgrade including new duty-free and retail outlets and a new multi-level hospitality venue.

“By the end of the year people are going to see a real difference when they travel through Wellington Airport.

“We already love our airport. Now we’re creating an even more vibrant, resilient and world-class travel experience we can all be proud of.”

