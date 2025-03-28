New Zealand Continues To Breach Civil Rights To Privacy Data Laws

New Zealand Government have not yet clearly defined in their Anti-Money Laundering Compliance laws that personal data collated under the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism Act 2009 is ring-fenced and out of reach of Government Agencies.

New Zealand's government are breaching civil rights under the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism Act 2009 (AML/CFT Act). These agencies are using internal powers to access data they are not entitled to.

Government agencies are not authorised to access customer data that a business has collected under the AML/CFT Act. Regardless, NZ government agencies are utilising powers that are not authorised and collating data against New Zealanders outside of AML/CFT laws.

The fracture of civil rights and protection of privacy is now further harming New Zealanders through the Customer and Product Data Bill.

Without knowledge to New Zealand Citizens and New Zealand Residents, Government agencies are unlawfully collecting information by abusing the AML/CFT Act.

These breaches of civil rights are serious and contravene New Zealand's Bill of Rights Act.

The NZ Government is breaching the AML/CFT Act and the Privacy Act. The AML/CFT Act is required to be 'ring-fenced' from ordinary 'law enforcement requests'.

These ongoing breaches under the AML/CFT Act are now worsened with the introduction of the Customer and Product Data Bill.

New Zealand continues to slip in the transparency index of protecting civil rights and privacy laws.

New Zealand Government agencies

are admitting their resourcing is failing their ability to protect New Zealand Civil Rights of privacy and data protection of personal information.

