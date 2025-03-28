AMI Insurance And VTNZ Partner To Enhance On-Road Safety

AMI and VTNZ are partnering together to accelerate access to on-road safety and support with the offer of one-year, free AMI Roadside Rescue* for all drivers who pass their practical test at any VTNZ.

Anyone who passes their restricted or full New Zealand practical driving test at one of 100+ VTNZ outlets across the country, will receive an AMI Roadside Rescue congratulations pack, including some goodies and information on how to redeem their free one-year AMI Roadside Rescue service. This offer is extended to drivers who have sat their licence during the past twelve months.

Dean MacGregor, AMI Executive General Manager Hub Services ( Photo/Supplied)

Dean MacGregor, AMI Executive General Manager Supply Chain & Hub Services says: “Given our shared commitment to driver and vehicle safety, we are delighted to partner with VTNZ to welcome a whole new generation of newly licenced drivers to our roads.

“We know that those early months behind the wheel or in a new country can be nerve-wracking, so we’re pleased to be able to offer new drivers the confidence of knowing that if something happens, AMI Roadside Rescue is just around the corner.”

The partnership is the latest demonstration of AMI bringing to life its role as an ally for the wider community and coincides with the nationwide AMI ‘On Your Side’ television campaign.

Pictured L-R: Gordon Brown CEO of First Rescue, Greg O’Connor CEO of VTNZ and Nick Roberts IAG's EM Direct Brands (Photo/Supplied)

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Greg O’Connor, VTNZ Country Manager says: “It is exciting to launch a partnership that celebrates driving safety and also rewards drivers for passing their test.”

Dean MacGregor adds: “VTNZ supports many thousands of New Zealanders every year with driver licensing, driver testing Warrant of Fitness (WoF), Certification of Fitness (CoF) all being managed onsite.

“It’s fantastic to keep expanding the services AMI offers New Zealanders beyond insurance. We want all New Zealanders to make sure AMI Roadside Rescue is considered as one of those key essentials they can see when they pop into their local VTNZ branch.”

AMI Roadside Rescue is available 24/7, nationwide to all New Zealanders*, to both AMI Insurance customers as well as non-insurance customers. The service offers unlimited callouts to accidents or breakdowns, and covers you, your car, and anyone behind the wheel of your car, so customers can rest easy knowing AMI Roadside Rescue has got your back.

Dean MacGregor adds: “Whether it’s a flat tyre or a flat battery, or you’ve run out of petrol or charge, or even experienced a mechanical or electrical failure, the AMI Roadside Rescue team can assist. The team are fully qualified, very experienced, and ready to do what they can to help people get home safely.”

About AMI:

AMI has been looking out for New Zealanders for almost 100 years and is part of IAG New Zealand, the largest general insurer in the country. IAG New Zealand also trades under the State, NZI, NAC, Lumley and Lantern brands, and provides the general insurance products sold by ASB, BNZ, Westpac and The Co-operative Bank. IAG New Zealand employs over 4,000 people, holds relationships with one in every two New Zealand households, and insures over NZ$1.07 trillion of commercial and domestic assets.

© Scoop Media

