Long Term Retention Remains A Priority For The Community Housing Sector

Delivering new affordable housing through partnerships between government, Community Housing Providers (CHPs) and private capital will be easier with the contracts changes announced by Minister of Housing, Chris Bishop yesterday.

We know that strong public-private partnerships (PPPs) have been successful in providing mixed-tenure housing developments overseas. As a sector, charitable community housing providers can be trusted partners to ensure good housing outcomes along with long-term retention. We expect the leasing arrangements which the Ministry of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) progresses will ensure, like other PPPs, that private developers receive an appropriate return on their investment. When the contract period ends, these homes must remain in public or charity ownership just like roads, hospitals and prisons do under PPPs.

One of the strengths of the community housing sector continues to be our focus on achieving long-term, sustainable outcomes for residents and communities. We are more than a landlord. We have a duty to prudently manage our homes to protect them for the long-term and wider social good.

Partnerships are essential to our members ability to continue to deliver secure, long-term, affordable homes. Because the approach to housing is from a longer-term perspective, retaining ownership of those homes ensures more New Zealanders can be well-housed for generations to come.

About Community Housing Aotearoa

Community Housing Aotearoa (CHA) is a peak body for the community housing sector. To achieve our vision of ‘all New Zealanders well-housed’, we have a strategic focus on supporting a responsive housing system underpinned by Te Tiriti o Waitangi and the Right to a Decent Home.

Our member organisations provide homes for nearly 30,000 people nationally across 26,000 homes, and our partner members include developers, consultants, and local councils. Community Housing Organisations are primarily not for dividend entities that develop, own and/or manage social and affordable housing stock, with a variety of tenure offerings.

CHA is a proud Tangata Tiriti organisation and works closely with national Māori housing advocate Te Matapihi, which also represents iwi-based and Māori community housing organisations.

We believe all New Zealanders have the right to a decent home. A home that is affordable, secure, habitable, is near schools, transport and services and is culturally adequate.

