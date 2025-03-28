Historic Milestone: MPs And Officials Visit Aotearoa’s Industrial Hemp Fields

MPs and officials discuss regulatory reform, economic opportunities, and full-plant utilisation for the future of Aotearoa’s industrial hemp industry.

In a landmark event, Members of Parliament and government officials have stepped into the heart of the country’s industrial hemp (iHemp) sector on March 24, 2025. This first-of-its-kind factory and field visit for Government provided an immersive experience showcasing the potential of iHemp as a key player in Aotearoa’s sustainable bioeconomy.

Feedback from MPs recognised this as a real opportunity. They had a self-driven directive to ensure the upcoming regulatory review of the industrial hemp regulations enables the industry from the grassroots up. Barbara Kuriger, Member of Parliament for Taranaki-King Country, says, “It seems obvious, given the opportunities of industrial hemp to regenerate soils and add greatly to the economic growth across a number of sectors—building, food, and fibre—that it needs a green light from Government”.

Hosted by the New Zealand Hemp Industries Association, this visit showcased the versatility of iHemp. Giving an opportunity for local industry leaders and NZHIA partners to engage with officials and MP’s to highlight, the full-plant utilisation of industrial hemp and how different parts of the plant contribute to multiple high-value industries, including:

· Fibre – Sustainable textiles, biocomposites, and construction materials (e.g., hempcrete, insulation and geotextiles)

· Food – Nutrient-rich hemp seeds, oils, and plant-based protein sources

· Health & Wellness – Skincare, cosmetics, dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, functional foods and natural health products

· Environmental Solutions – Carbon sequestration, soil regeneration, bioplastics, and the bioeconomy.

The event provided a platform for direct discussions on the recently announced regulatory review of industrial hemp, exploring how modernised policies could unlock significant economic, social, and environmental growth for New Zealand.

“With industrial hemp offering solutions across food, fibre, health, and farming/environmental sectors, it's time for a new approach to unlock its full potential,” said Richard Barge, NZHIA Chair. “This visit marks a significant step forward in government-industry collaboration.

Attendees, including six government officials and five MPs, engaged with 15 industry representatives from NZHIA sponsors and coalition partners. Discussions explored how current regulations are negatively impacting industry growth and the opportunities for streamlining licencing to support innovation and investment.

This milestone event signifies growing recognition of industrial hemp’s role in Aotearoa’s transition to a circular and regenerative bio-economy, marking a turning point in government engagement with the sector.

A Day of Engagement and Insight

The itinerary provided an in-depth look at industrial hemp’s value and supply chain , featuring:

, featuring: A tour of the Rubisco (NZ Natural Fibres) fibre factory to explore sustainable textile and fibre production

to explore sustainable textile and fibre production A luncheon and mini-expo at Carrfields head office, Ashburton , where MPs and officials met with industry leaders

at , where MPs and officials met with industry leaders A visit to Hemp NZ’s food factory , highlighting hempseed foods and the nutritional and commercial value of healthy foods for New Zealanders

, highlighting hempseed foods and the nutritional and commercial value of healthy foods for New Zealanders A chance for officials and MPs to stand in and experience an industrial hemp field , reinforcing the sector’s real-world impact

, reinforcing the sector’s real-world impact A chance for Officials and MP’s to understand how important this rotational crop is for both small and large scale farms

Throughout the day, discussions centred on streamlining licencing, reducing regulatory barriers, and positioning New Zealand as a leader in the global hemp economy. MP’s and officials acknowledged the untapped potential of industrial hemp for both cottage industry and big business in driving regional economic growth, job creation, and sustainable innovation.

A Future-Focused Industry: A Cornerstone of New Zealand’s Bioeconomy

The iHemp sector aligns with government priorities for climate resilience, economic diversification, and sustainable development. With appropriate regulatory support, New Zealand has the opportunity to:

Expand export markets for high-value hemp products

for high-value hemp products Support rural communities through new agricultural and processing opportunities

through new agricultural and processing opportunities Advance carbon reduction goals with hemp’s natural ability to sequester CO

with hemp’s natural ability to sequester CO Boost innovation in bio-based materials, reducing reliance on fossil fuels and building resilient supply chains

Event Details:

Date: March 24, 2025

Locations: Canterbury Region – Carrfields Ltd, Rubisco, Ashburton industrial hemp fields

The NZHIA extends its gratitude to Carrfields, Rubisco, Hemp NZ, and industry sponsors for their support in advancing New Zealand’s industrial hemp industry. This event marks the beginning of a collaborative path towards regulatory reform and sustainable growth.

About the NZ Hemp industries Association

The New Zealand Hemp Industries Association (NZHIA) is dedicated to promoting the economic, environmental, health, and social benefits of the NZ Hemp Industry, supporting the growth of a new vertically integrated primary industry in New Zealand. Our mission is to foster sustainable development through iHemp by providing education, advocacy, and industry support. We believe that iHemp is a key player in New Zealand’s future economic and environmental resilience. www.nzhia.com.

