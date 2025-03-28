Employment Indicators: February 2025
Employment indicators provide an early indication of changes in the labour market.
Key
facts
Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for the February 2025 month (compared with the January 2025 month) were:
- all industries – flat (up 1,157 jobs) to 2.36 million filled jobs
- primary industries – up 1.0 percent (1,064 jobs)
- goods-producing industries – down 0.3 percent (1,130 jobs)
- service industries – flat (up 313 jobs).
