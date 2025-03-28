Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Employment Indicators: February 2025

Friday, 28 March 2025, 11:17 am
Press Release: Stats NZ

Employment indicators provide an early indication of changes in the labour market.

Key facts
Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for the February 2025 month (compared with the January 2025 month) were:

  • all industries – flat (up 1,157 jobs) to 2.36 million filled jobs
  • primary industries – up 1.0 percent (1,064 jobs)
  • goods-producing industries – down 0.3 percent (1,130 jobs)
  • service industries – flat (up 313 jobs).

Visit our website to read this information release and to download CSV files:

  • Employment indicators: February 2025 - https://www.stats.govt.nz/information-releases/employment-indicators-february-2025/
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Stats NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 
 
 