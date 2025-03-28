Reserve Bank Of New Zealand To Submit On Inquiry Into Banking Competition This Monday

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand will appear in front of the Finance and Expenditure Committee to discuss the inquiry into banking competition on Monday, 31 March from 10am – 11:30am. This follows recent hearings with ANZ, ASB, BNZ, and Westpac.

The programme for Monday is as follows:

10am Hearing with the Reserve Bank

11:30am Discussion with advisers (private)

11.45am Break

Noon Hearing with Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment

12:30pm Discussion with advisers (private)

The hearings will take place in Select Committee Meeting Room 4 and will be livestreamed on the Parliament website.

Chair of the Finance and Expenditure Committee, Cameron Brewer, says members are looking forward to meeting with the Reserve Bank's leaders.

"We will follow up on the likes of their own written submission, seek their feedback on what the retail banks and lenders have been telling us, and assess where they're at following last year's Commerce Commission report," says Mr Brewer.

