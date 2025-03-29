The Fat Duck Gastropub In Te Anau Named New Zealand’s Best Gastropub For 2025

27 March 2025

The Fat Duck has been named Supreme Champion at the 2025 Estrella Damm Top 50 New Zealand Gastropubs Awards, announced at an awards ceremony in Auckland.

Recognised for its outstanding culinary offerings, service, and commitment to creating a warm and inviting atmosphere, The Fat Duck co-owners Cam Davies and Selina Wright have set a benchmark in the industry, showcasing innovative cuisine that honours local produce and reflects New Zealand’s rich cultural heritage.

"Winning the Supreme Award at the Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropubs is an incredible honour and a testament to the passion and hard work of our team. Hospitality is about creating experiences, and we’ve always strived to blend great food, genuine service, and a welcoming atmosphere. To be recognised at this level, among so many outstanding venues, is something we’re incredibly proud of. It’s a win not just for us, but for our local producers, our community, and everyone who walks through our doors," says Davies.

Hospitality New Zealand Chief Executive Steve Armitage says the awards continue to highlight the outstanding quality of gastropubs across Aotearoa and their important role in the industry.

“These awards recognise the dedication, innovation, and skill of operators across the country. The Top 50 list is a testament to the strength of our industry and serves as a valuable guide for Kiwis and visitors to experience the very best in Kiwi food-led hospitality.”

Matt Savidan, Estrella Damm National Sales Manager Australia and New Zealand, says Estrella Damm is proud to continue supporting the awards and celebrating the creativity and excellence of gastropubs across the motu.

“Gastropubs are at the heart of great hospitality, bringing together exceptional food, drink, and atmosphere. We’re thrilled to support these awards again for a second year, and we encourage everyone to explore and enjoy the incredible venues that have earned their place on the Top 50 list.”

The Sustainability category wasn’t awarded this year, as judges felt no entrants met the high

standard required. While there were commendable efforts, Judge Tash McGill says the panel

sought more deeply integrated, localised practices.

“Judges were looking for sustainability initiatives that go beyond best practice and are woven

into the everyday operations,” says McGill. “To uphold the award’s integrity, we chose not to

name a winner. We encourage future entrants to use Hospitality NZ’s new Sustainability Strategy as a framework for their efforts.”

The Estrella Damm Top 50 New Zealand Gastropubs Awards continue to shine a spotlight on establishments that combine exceptional food, beverage, and atmosphere, contributing to New Zealand’s hospitality landscape and the manaakitanga we’re known for.

Award categories and winners:

· Supreme Champion: The Fat Duck Gastropub

· Upper North Island winner: Franklins Bar & Eatery

· Lower North Island winner: Thistle Inn

· Upper South Island winner: Strawberry Tree, Kaikoura

· Lower South Island winner: The Fat Duck Gastropub

· Best Estrella Damm paired meal: Thistle Inn

