Two Lotto Players Share $1 Million

Two lucky Lotto players from Auckland and Ōhope will be living the dream after each winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Four Square Ohope Beach in Ōhope and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $6 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $700,000 on Wednesday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

