16 Lotto Players Win Second Division

Sixteen lucky Lotto players will be in for a treat after each winning $15,751 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

Three lucky players also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $21,086.

The winning Powerball Second Division tickets were sold at Four Square Taita in Lower Hutt, Pak N Save Moorhouse in Christchurch and on MyLotto to a player from Christchurch. The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

Store Location Porchester Road Superette Auckland MyLotto Auckland Dinsdale Lotto & Stationery Hamilton MyLotto Hamilton MyLotto Horowhenua Levin Lucky Lotto Levin MyLotto (x3) Wellington Four Square Taita (+PB) Lower Hutt MyLotto (x2) (+PB) Christchurch Pak N Save Moorhouse (+PB) Christchurch Four Square Diamond Harbour Christchurch MyLotto Ashburton Fresh Choice Geraldine Canterbury

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

