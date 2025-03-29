16 Lotto Players Win Second Division
Sixteen lucky Lotto players will be in for a treat after each winning $15,751 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.
Three lucky players also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $21,086.
The winning Powerball Second Division tickets were sold at Four Square Taita in Lower Hutt, Pak N Save Moorhouse in Christchurch and on MyLotto to a player from Christchurch. The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:
|Store
|Location
|Porchester Road Superette
|Auckland
|MyLotto
|Auckland
|Dinsdale Lotto & Stationery
|Hamilton
|MyLotto
|Hamilton
|MyLotto
|Horowhenua
|Levin Lucky Lotto
|Levin
|MyLotto (x3)
|Wellington
|Four Square Taita (+PB)
|Lower Hutt
|MyLotto (x2) (+PB)
|Christchurch
|Pak N Save Moorhouse (+PB)
|Christchurch
|Four Square Diamond Harbour
|Christchurch
|MyLotto
|Ashburton
|Fresh Choice Geraldine
|Canterbury
Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.
Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.