16 Lotto Players Win Second Division

Saturday, 29 March 2025, 9:08 pm
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

Sixteen lucky Lotto players will be in for a treat after each winning $15,751 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

Three lucky players also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $21,086.

The winning Powerball Second Division tickets were sold at Four Square Taita in Lower Hutt, Pak N Save Moorhouse in Christchurch and on MyLotto to a player from Christchurch. The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

Store Location 
Porchester Road Superette Auckland  
MyLotto Auckland 
Dinsdale Lotto & Stationery Hamilton 
MyLotto Hamilton 
MyLotto Horowhenua 
Levin Lucky Lotto Levin 
MyLotto (x3) Wellington 
Four Square Taita (+PB) Lower Hutt 
MyLotto (x2) (+PB) Christchurch 
Pak N Save Moorhouse (+PB) Christchurch 
Four Square Diamond Harbour Christchurch 
MyLotto Ashburton 
Fresh Choice Geraldine Canterbury 

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

© Scoop Media

