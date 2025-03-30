Supermarket Reforms

Minister Willis’ announced this morning a broad range of potentially significant reforms and interventions in the supermarket sector.

The supermarket sector provides core services across our communities, employing over 40,000 people and serving more than 400 million customers every year. Supermarket staff and owners work extremely hard to provide essential products across Aotearoa. Supermarkets are incredibly complex businesses with thousands of products, hundreds of suppliers and complex supply chains, both domestically and internationally.

Everyone wants to pay lower prices, have choice and simplicity. Retail NZ’s chief executive Carolyn Young noted that “Minister Willis has announced some big initiatives on what might happen this year, but we need to keep in mind that the objective is to provide better prices at the checkout for consumers. So, the key will be to see how any recommendations will lower prices.” We look forward to engaging with Minister Willis on what is a very complex part of the retail sector.

