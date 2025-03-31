Consumer NZ Urges Microsoft To Extend Support For Windows 10 Software

Microsoft has suggested its customers migrate to the latest software - Windows 11. But with an estimated 400 million Windows 10 devices worldwide ineligible for an upgrade, the advocacy organisation Consumer NZ is concerned this is an anti-consumer move.

Nick Gelling, product test writer at Consumer, explains that the premature expiry of Windows 10 could turn into a tech nightmare for hundreds of thousands of people, with all editions of the software ceasing to receive security updates or technical support from 14 October 2025.

“Computers running Windows 10 must meet a strict list of technical requirements (including having a Microsoft-approved processor) before they can get their Windows 11 upgrade,” says Gelling. “However, those compatibility requirements were only announced in June 2021.”

That means consumers who spent thousands on a new PC in early 2021, for example, had no idea their purchase would be obsolete in just 4 years' time.

“Under the Consumer Guarantees Act [CGA], a computer should last a reasonable amount of time. In our view, anything short of 5 years, for a decent model, is likely to be unreasonable,” Gelling says.

“The time between the announcement being made and when support for Windows 10 ends needs to be the length of a reasonable lifespan of a computer. Four years is not good enough.

“Considering the number of computers still running Windows 10, an extension is needed. We’d like to see Microsoft push out the October 2025 date by at least another year.”

Global cyber safety is at risk

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Microsoft claims that security was a guiding principle when setting the hardware requirements for Windows 11. Gelling believes the decision to leave an estimated 400million PCs unprotected flies in the face of that principle.

“We’re reluctant to accept Microsoft’s argument that this is about security. Considering Microsoft’s near monopoly on PC operating systems, it has a responsibility to keep all PC users safe,” he says.

One of the most wasteful events in modern technological history?

Gelling says millions of consumers who are tied to the Windows ecosystem and want to stay safe and private online may feel they have to throw out perfectly good computers.

PCs that end up in landfill will leach heavy metals into the land and waterways.

“Loyal Microsoft customers are left to either fork out the money for a Windows 11 PC or put themselves at risk by continuing to use their current PC without those crucial security updates.

“Considering Microsoft's market dominance, we think it’s irresponsible – economically and environmentally – to abandon support for such a significant quantity of PCs."

What else can consumers do?

“If your computer is compatible with Windows 11, upgrade now," urges Gelling.

“If you can’t upgrade, Microsoft is offering an extra year of support for Windows 10, but you’ll need to pay for it.”

This is Microsoft’s Extended Security Updates (ESU) programme, and it’s the first time Microsoft is offering it to individuals (rather than only their business customers).

“It’ll cost around $50, and unlike the commercial ESU, which runs for up to 3 years, the personal one will last for just 12 months.”

“Alternatively, you could install a new operating system entirely. Switching to ChromeOS Flex or Linux Mint will take a bit of getting used to, but you’ll be better protected than if you do nothing,” says Gelling.

“We want Microsoft to extend its deadline for free rather than charging for the ESU programme – or offer support beyond the currently specified 12 months. Too many Microsoft customers are at its mercy and will be left with limited choice when Windows 10 expires.”

Notes:

Windows 10 and Windows 11 are operating systems developed by Microsoft. Windows 11 features a redesigned interface and other new features.

A processor (or a central processing unit) is a piece of hardware, sometimes thought of as the computer’s “brain” as it is responsible for executing instructions to operate the system (such as Windows 10 or 11).

© Scoop Media

