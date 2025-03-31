Alison Gerry To Join ANZ Group Boards

ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited (ANZ NZ), today announced that Alison Gerry will resign from the ANZ NZ Board, effective 1 April 2025.

Ms Gerry will join the Boards of ANZ Group Holdings Limited, ANZ BH PTY LTD and Australia and New Zealand Bank Group Limited (ANZ Group), parent companies of ANZ NZ, as a Non-Executive Director, effective 9 May 2025.

Ms Gerry joined the ANZ NZ Board in October 2019 as an Independent Non-Executive Director.

Ms Carolyn Steele, who joins the ANZ NZ Board on 1 April 2025 as an Independent Non-Executive Director, will replace Ms Gerry as ANZ NZ Audit Committee Chair.

From 1 April 2025, the members of the ANZ NZ Board will be Scott St John (Chair), Dame Joan Withers, Mark Tume, Nagaja Sanatkumar, Carolyn Steele, ANZ Group Executive Technology Gerard Florian and ANZ NZ CEO and Group Executive Antonia Watson.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media