Alison Gerry To Join ANZ Group Boards
Monday, 31 March 2025, 10:01 am
ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited (ANZ NZ), today announced
that Alison Gerry will resign from the ANZ NZ Board,
effective 1 April 2025.
Ms Gerry will join the Boards
of ANZ Group Holdings Limited, ANZ BH PTY LTD and Australia
and New Zealand Bank Group Limited (ANZ Group), parent
companies of ANZ NZ, as a Non-Executive Director, effective
9 May 2025.
Ms Gerry joined the ANZ NZ Board in
October 2019 as an Independent Non-Executive
Director.
Ms Carolyn Steele, who joins
the ANZ NZ Board on 1 April 2025 as an Independent
Non-Executive Director, will replace Ms Gerry as ANZ NZ
Audit Committee Chair.
From 1 April
2025, the members of the ANZ NZ Board will be Scott St John
(Chair), Dame Joan Withers, Mark Tume, Nagaja Sanatkumar,
Carolyn Steele, ANZ Group Executive Technology Gerard
Florian and ANZ NZ CEO and Group Executive Antonia
Watson.
