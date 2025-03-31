SAP Expands ANZ Leadership With Two Key Appointments

SAP today announced it has strengthened its leadership team in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) with two strategic appointments, accelerating momentum in one of its fastest-growing cloud markets. Brian Senior joins as Executive General Manager, Federal Government, SAP ANZ, to boost public sector engagement. Gretta Svendsen, joining as Executive General Manager – Corporate, SAP ANZ will drive new customer acquisition through partner expansion and SAP’s digital channel.

Commenting on the appointments, Angela Colantuono, President and Managing Director SAP ANZ, said, “Businesses across ANZ are navigating increasing pressure to digitise and speedily innovate. For more than 35 years, SAP has worked with ANZ businesses to operate, compete and deliver value. Now, with our modern cloud and AI solutions, both existing and new customers are turning to us to adapt and scale in this era. The combined expertise and vision that Brian and Gretta bring, combined with their deep relationships in the public sector and with partners, will play a vital role as SAP continues to deliver solutions that create real impact.”

Deepening commitment to the government and public sector

SAP is fully committed to helping the government and public sector simplify operations and drive productivity. Strengthening this focus, Brian joins SAP in Canberra with extensive experience of over 20 years in sovereign hyperscale cloud solutions across Federal, Defence, State and Education sectors within ANZ. Brian's deep understanding of the public sector landscape, combined with his direct experience in shaping and delivering cloud solutions previously at both Google Cloud and Amazon Web Services (AWS), will be instrumental in driving SAP's strategic initiatives working with the government and public sector. A key aspect of Brian's role will be to champion the successful adoption and expansion of the Whole of Government agreement between SAP and the Digital Transformation Agency (DTA).

“My background and experience in sovereign cloud solutions have provided me with a comprehensive understanding of the unique needs of government agencies. As a long-time Canberran, I am thrilled to join SAP and apply this knowledge locally when working with our customers. With SAP’s deep history across the government and public sector in ANZ, I am excited to help even more organisations maximise the transformative impact of AI and cloud technologies, as they accelerate their digital journey while improving efficiency gains, fostering innovation, and delivering enhanced services to citizens,” said Brian Senior.

Driving growth through partners and digital channels

Recognising the crucial role partners play in driving value for customers across their entire lifecycle, for 2025 and beyond SAP ANZ has expanded the opportunities for partners to work directly with customers.

In her new role, Gretta will be responsible for accelerating SAP’s partner-led growth strategy and strengthening collaboration and operational excellence to deliver greater value to customers. Building on a successful trial across Australia and New Zealand in 2024, she will lead the expansion of this go-to-market model, enabling partners to play a pivotal role in accelerating innovation and business transformation. With a strong digital sales record, Gretta is posed to leverage the SAP Digital Hub in ANZ, to provide customers with resources and automation to maximise their investment.

“I'm always excited by new challenges and driven by helping customers transform. With AI reshaping business operations, we’re in an era of innovation. SAP is poised to lead, and to stay ahead, we must scale through our partners and digital channels—that’s the future,” said Gretta Svendsen, who will be based in Sydney.

