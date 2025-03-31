PowerNet Begins Brand New Depot Build In Frankton To Support Growing Lakeland Network

Construction of a new PowerNet office and depot is set to start following a sod-turning ceremony at the Frankton site on Thursday, 27 March.

PowerNet Chief Executive Jason Franklin said while PowerNet has had a local base in Queenstown since 2016 through leased arrangements, this new facility marked an important milestone.

“Lakeland Network and PowerNet have been long-term partners in supporting the region’s growth. It is exciting to now be advancing the build for a purpose-built office, workshop and warehouse for our local team to operate from. It signals a strong commitment to the region and confidence in continuing growth, and will enhance our team’s service delivery capability,” he said.

Lakeland Network Chairman Peter Moynihan said with the ever-increasing growth in the Queenstown Lakes region, the new purpose-built facility showed both Lakeland Network and PowerNet’s commitment to the area.

“Lakeland Network’s presence in the Queenstown Lakes and Central Otago districts continues to expand, and there are now more than 5,000 connected customers to our modern, underground electricity network. Investment in this new local building for PowerNet to operate from showcases our joint commitment to the region – now, and into the future.”

Southland-based McCulloch Architects worked with the PowerNet team for input into the overall design and building requirements. The new facility includes a two-storey, 536m2 office, a 195m2 workshop, and a 300m2 warehouse.

McCulloch Architects Director and Design Architect Brent McCulloch said working with PowerNet on designing their Invercargill and Balclutha buildings helped shape the design of the new Frankton hub. “The layout allows for future flexibility and growth, and environmentally sustainable design features such as roof-mounted solar panels are integrated into the design,” he said.

More than 20 staff in PowerNet’s Queenstown team will operate from the Brookes Road site, including project managers, network engineers, administrative staff, and a field services team. They will continue to work from the site in prefabricated units while the new buildings are constructed.

Queenstown-based Cook Brothers Construction will start excavation work soon, with the office and workshop expected to be complete by Christmas 2025. The warehouse is scheduled for completion by June 2026.

Cook Brothers Construction Regional Manager Josh Gibbons said it was great to partner with Lakeland Network and PowerNet as they invested in the region his firm called home.

“Our local base will prove beneficial during construction – especially as we build this project in stages so the PowerNet team can continue running their day-to-day operations from the site,” he said.

