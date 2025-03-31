Macquarie Cloud Services' Cloud Reset Podcast Launches Exclusive AI Series Featuring Australia's Tech Leaders

Naran McClung & Jonathan Staff. (Photo/Supplied)

Macquarie Cloud Services has unveiled a special AI-focused series within its acclaimed Cloud Reset podcast, bringing together some of Australia’s most influential tech leaders to explore how AI will shape business decisions in the years ahead.

In the first episode, ‘The AI Calls You Make in 2025 Will Make or Break You by 2030’, hosts Jonathan Staff and Naran McClung sit down with Steven Worrall, Managing Director of Microsoft Australia and New Zealand, to discuss the urgent AI decisions businesses must make today to stay competitive by 2030.

“AI isn’t a ‘someday’ conversation – it’s a today conversation,” said McClung. “We’re seeing organisations struggle with the sheer pace of change, and through this series, we’re cutting through the noise to help leaders make informed, strategic AI calls now, before it’s too late.”

Australia’s top tech leaders weigh in on AI

The AI series also features exclusive conversations with some of the country’s most forward-thinking technology executives, including: Peter James – Chairman of Macquarie Technology Group, MYOB, and DroneShield, sharing a boardroom-level perspective on AI adoption and the risks of falling behind.

– Chairman of Macquarie Technology Group, MYOB, and DroneShield, sharing a boardroom-level perspective on AI adoption and the risks of falling behind. Michael Reid – Chief Executive Officer at global connectivity provider, Megaport, sharing a strategic view on how businesses can place smarter AI bets today to win in 2030.

– Chief Executive Officer at global connectivity provider, Megaport, sharing a strategic view on how businesses can place smarter AI bets today to win in 2030. Angela Fox – Senior Vice President and Managing Director of Dell Technologies Australia and New Zealand, offering insights on AI-driven business agility and customer-centric transformation.

“What makes this series different is that we’re not just talking about AI in theory,” added Staff. “We’re getting real, actionable insights from people in the trenches – leaders making AI decisions right now that will define their industries for the next decade.”

What is Cloud Reset and why it matters?

Cloud Reset is where cloud strategies collide – cutting through buzzwords to offer real talk and straight solutions. Hosted by Staff and McClung who lead Macquarie Cloud Services’ private and public cloud businesses respectively, the podcast delivers unfiltered insights for Australian IT decision makers navigating cloud transformation, cybersecurity, and now, AI.

“We created Cloud Reset because we were sick of the fluff,” said McClung. “There are too many high-level discussions that never get into the actual challenges IT leaders face. This podcast exists to fix that – to give people the insights and clarity they need to make smarter cloud and AI decisions.”

Future episodes will continue tackling major topics, from optimising cloud costs to cybersecurity resilience – always with a focus on practical, no-nonsense strategies.

