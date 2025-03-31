Focus On Critical Risk Welcome But Major Gap Remains To Reduce $4.9b In Harm – CEO Forum Reacts To H&S Reform

The announcement today from the Coalition Government of changes to reform health and safety in New Zealand has been met with cautious support by the Business Leaders’ Health and Safety Forum, a group of 430+ CEOs from across the economy.

The Minister of Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Hon Brooke van Velden today outlined proposed changes to the health and safety system in New Zealand.

“Some of the changes the Minister has flagged are welcomed by the Forum – particularly the focus on critical risks so that businesses focus on the areas of greatest harm to our workers,” says Forum CEO Francois Barton.

The Minister’s reforms are silent, however, on New Zealand’s flatlining harm rates and the cost this is having for our people, businesses and economy.

The Forum’s most recent State of a Thriving Nation report put that cost at $4.9 billion in 2023 alone, with workers in New Zealand 60% more likely to be killed at work than in Australia, and 500% more likely than in the United Kingdom.

“Growing the economy and reducing the avoidable burden of harm to our workforce go hand in hand. If we closed the gap with Australia tomorrow, we would save $1.4 billion.” “While an improved focus on critical risk is a step in the right direction, unfortunately today’s announcement makes no mention of New Zealand’s poor record, nor does it put forward a much-needed comprehensive plan to improve our performance as a country,” says Francois Barton.

A Joint Submission from 60 companies supported by the Forum to the Minister last year, called for a better balance of carrots and sticks for business performance and the need for better clarity of expectations to manage the right risks effectively.

With the Minister suggesting further reforms are coming, the Forum and our members hope we will see a sharpening of incentives in the ACC scheme to encourage businesses to drive positive outcomes, and greater support for improving the quality and quantity of codes of practice and guidance for business.

“These reforms need to go further to outline clear priorities, targets and measures of progress to improve New Zealand’s health and safety performance and support all businesses – big and small.”

