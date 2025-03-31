Retailers Welcome H&S Reforms For Small Low-risk Businesses

Government plans to reduce health and safety compliance requirements for small low-risk businesses will be welcomed by small retailers, Retail NZ says.

Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Brooke van Velden has announced the plans which will see a carve-out for small, low-risk businesses from general Health and Safety at Work Act requirements. These businesses will be required only to manage critical risks that could cause death, serious injury or illness.

They will also have to provide basic workplace facilities, including first aid, emergency plans, drinking water, lighting and ventilation.

“Retail NZ members regularly tell us that meeting current health and safety requirements places a huge burden on them in terms of both time and finances. We hope these changes will make life easier for retailers by removing a lot of unnecessary documentation while still doing all they can to keep their people safe,” Retail NZ Chief Executive Carolyn Young says.

“For most retailers, the biggest danger to the health and safety of employees is aggressive and violent members of the public, and other retail crime. SMEs will be freed up to focus on the most serious risks in their business and how these can be mitigated.”

The changes are expected to be progressed through changes to legislation later this year.

