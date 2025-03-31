Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Retailers Welcome H&S Reforms For Small Low-risk Businesses

Monday, 31 March 2025, 5:23 pm
Press Release: Retail NZ

Government plans to reduce health and safety compliance requirements for small low-risk businesses will be welcomed by small retailers, Retail NZ says.

Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Brooke van Velden has announced the plans which will see a carve-out for small, low-risk businesses from general Health and Safety at Work Act requirements. These businesses will be required only to manage critical risks that could cause death, serious injury or illness.

They will also have to provide basic workplace facilities, including first aid, emergency plans, drinking water, lighting and ventilation.

“Retail NZ members regularly tell us that meeting current health and safety requirements places a huge burden on them in terms of both time and finances. We hope these changes will make life easier for retailers by removing a lot of unnecessary documentation while still doing all they can to keep their people safe,” Retail NZ Chief Executive Carolyn Young says.

“For most retailers, the biggest danger to the health and safety of employees is aggressive and violent members of the public, and other retail crime. SMEs will be freed up to focus on the most serious risks in their business and how these can be mitigated.”

The changes are expected to be progressed through changes to legislation later this year.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Retail NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 
 
 