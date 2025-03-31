NZ Chambers Of Commerce Welcome Health And Safety Reforms

The New Zealand Chambers of Commerce welcome today’s announcement from Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Brooke van Velden, outlining the first phase of health and safety reforms.

These changes are a step in the right direction for reducing unnecessary compliance costs while ensuring workplaces remain safe and productive.

"Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, yet many are weighed down by excessive red tape that adds cost without necessarily improving safety outcomes," says Simon Bridges, Chief Executive of the Auckland Business Chamber. "Today’s announcement provides certainty and relief for small and low-risk businesses while keeping a clear focus on managing critical risks."

The Chambers support the move to cut excessive paperwork, which has long been a burden on business owners trying to manage complex regulations.

"Health and safety should be about genuine protection, not just ticking boxes. These reforms strike a balance by allowing businesses to prioritise real risks rather than bureaucracy," says Bridges.

The Chambers also welcome the Government’s commitment to tackling unnecessary overuse of road cones, a long-running frustration for businesses and commuters alike.

"The sight of endless road cones has become a symbol of regulatory excess. We support efforts to make sure their use is appropriate, helping businesses and the public move more freely while maintaining genuine safety measures." Bridges concludes.

The NZ Chambers of Commerce look forward to further details on the Government’s broader reform programme and regulatory changes that support both business growth and worker safety.

