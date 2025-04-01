Freeing The Outdoors From Health And Safety Creep Will Boost Growth

Reducing the legal onus on landowners and councils when outdoor activities take place on their land will boost business opportunities, says the Employers and Manufacturers Association (EMA).

Proposed changes to the Health and Safety at Work Act will make it clear when a duty arises and when there is no duty on landowners/occupiers.

Having clear objective guidance will assist everyone involved in outdoor activities, says EMA Manager of Employment Relations and Safety Paul Jarvie.

"The changes are not about decreasing responsibility but rather creating a clear set of guidelines to follow," he says. "All stakeholders will be better off."

It will assist those 'undertaking work' in these spaces, so they know what is expected, and reduce any possible extra obligations imposed on them by well-meaning landowners who are trying to minimise their perceived risks.

"This issue has resulted in a risk-averse mentality from many landowners," Jarvie says.

"Concerns around legal repercussions have stifled the development and promotion of outdoor activities.

"Having an objective framework and guidance will lessen overkill and reduce severe restrictions being placed on low-risk activities.

"There is so much scope to develop activities on our farms, forestry land, council land, regional and national parks. Reducing the red tape on owners will make them more responsive to business opportunities."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

