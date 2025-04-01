PR World Alliance Partners With MISSION Hubs Network To Jointly Expand Global Communication And Marketing Networks

NEW YORK and LONDON, March 31, 2025 – The PR World Alliance (PRWA) has joined London-based MISSION Hubs Network as an affiliate network effective April 1.

The partnership forms a strategic collaboration aimed at expanding both global agency networks.

PRWA is a premier network of best-of-breed, independent communications consultancies with 20 agencies active in more than 27 countries. Its members offer services ranging from PR and corporate communications to investor relations, media training, crisis management and sustainability communications.

MISSION Hubs Network, connected to the UK-based MISSION agency group, functions as a global ecosystem of creative and marketing agency partners across the world. Its areas of focus include data services, analytics, behavioral science, digital production, promotional marketing and international business development support.

As partners, the two organisations will ensure that all member agencies can access the expertise of others, enabling tailored communication solutions that meet any client needs in any market and discipline.

“Through this partnership, we are pleased to provide our partners agencies and their clients with access to cutting-edge expertise in AI development, SEO, behavioral science, data analytics and other innovative services offered through MISSION Hubs Network,” said Henry Feintuch, chairman of PR World Alliance. “Our organisation’s roots go back to its founding in 1988 in Belgium. Throughout the years, we’ve continually worked to expand value to our members and help provide them with a competitive advantage such as those being offered through MISSION Hubs.”

“We are excited to welcome PRWA’s agencies and look forward to collaborating and sharing insights to benefit our clients’ businesses. PRWA agencies’ extensive knowledge in PR and corporate communications will offer a great advantage to the network as a whole,” said Paul Squirrell, managing director of MISSION Hubs Network.

About MISSION Hubs Network

Founded in 2023, MISSION Hubs is a rapidly growing, international ecosystem of entrepreneurially thinking, independent agencies working in collaboration with the MISSION Group plc. MISSION Hubs aims to curate sustainable business partnerships built on transparency, ‘philanthropic networking,’ and respect. In collaboration with our Partners and Affiliates, we support our clients by delivering incredible marketing and communications solutions around the world.

About PRWA

PR World Alliance is an international network of premier independent communication consultancies. Partners are carefully selected and are established, respected and accomplished firms with a solid reputation for producing superior results for clients. The network encompasses public relations companies and offices on five continents, and through its membership in thenetworkone, has access to 1,600 agencies in 120 countries.

PR World Alliance provides clients with an extensive depth of knowledge in individual countries as well as a solid understanding of the dynamic multi-national marketplace. The network offers strategic communication, public relations and public affairs counsel, new product launch and promotion, investor relations, social media programmes and more.

