Expert Mortgage Advice – At No Cost To You

Christchurch, New Zealand – With more Kiwis entering the property market, many are turning to mortgage advisors for expert advice. Often Kiwis don’t know anything about mortgage broker fees. A common question they have is: do mortgage advisors charge a fee in New Zealand? At Advanced Mortgage Solutions, the answer is simple — no.

Unlike some financial services, mortgage advice from Advanced Mortgage Solutions is completely free for clients. Instead of charging customers directly, brokers are paid a commission by the lender once a loan is approved. This allows clients to access professional advice without adding to their upfront costs.

The team at Advanced Mortgage Solutions prides itself on delivering tailored mortgage advice, guiding clients through the process from pre-approval to settlement. With access to a wide range of banks and lenders, their advisors help clients compare options, secure competitive interest rates, and structure loans to suit their goals.

Beyond saving money, working with a mortgage advisor saves time. Advisors handle the paperwork, coordinate with lenders, and answer questions along the way — making the process faster and less stressful.

Whether you're buying your first home, upgrading, or investing, Advanced Mortgage Solutions is committed to helping you get it right from the start. With no fees and no pressure, it's expert advice you can count on.

To learn more or book a free consultation, visit:

www.advancedmortgagesolutions.co.nz

