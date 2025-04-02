Simon Bridges Drifts Into Open Banking With Champion Pro Racer Mad Mike Whiddett

Self-confessed petrol head and Auckland Chamber of Commerce CEO Simon Bridges has teamed up with champion professional drift racer Mad Mike Whiddett in a high-octane challenge to illustrate the accessibility of open banking.

The dynamic time trial, designed by a local fintech, was created to break down the notion that banking has to be slow and complicated.

Bridges, armed with just a mobile phone, was tasked with signing up an Emerge account before Mad Mike could get through a set of tyres on the Hampton Downs track.

Bridges successfully completed the challenge in under seven minutes while reaching speeds of 150 kmph.

“By combining the adrenaline rush of high-speed drifting with a straightforward sign-up process, the time trial clearly shows that if I can navigate this process in these extreme conditions, alternatives to traditional banking can be just as agile and efficient,” he says.

Video of the challenge can be found here

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

