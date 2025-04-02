Xero And Sumday Partner To Offer 12 Months Free Carbon Accounting Tools To Xero Customers

Wellington, 2 April 2025

Small businesses can easily track their carbon footprint and help become more sustainable

Xero, the global small business platform, today announced an expanded partnership with Sumday, a carbon accounting software provider, making it easier for small businesses and accountants and bookkeepers to track and manage their carbon footprint.

Sumday is providing Xero customers with 12 months free access to Sumday's powerful carbon accounting tools, empowering them to understand their environmental impact and take steps towards a more sustainable future. Eligibility and terms apply.

This offering also provides small businesses and their accounting and bookkeeping partners with valuable training, templates and resources to enhance their carbon accounting skills.

Bridget Snelling, Country Manager at Xero Aotearoa New Zealand said: “For small businesses today, being able to measure and report on their carbon footprint gives them a competitive advantage when tendering for business with large organisations. Many of these organisations in New Zealand are now required to report their carbon usage, and that of their suppliers. This partnership makes it easy for Xero customers to determine and share this information. It’s another step we’re taking to back small businesses in a rapidly changing world.”

Jessica Richmond, CEO and Co-founder of Sumday said: “By making carbon accounting as routine and accessible as financial accounting, we're empowering small businesses to account for their impact beyond dollars and cents. Having been a small business owner myself, I understand the challenges these businesses face in making time to get across a new area. Our tools are making it easy for small businesses to understand their impact at a high level, before going deeper and helping improve the quality of their carbon accounting. Sometimes small businesses just need help and we've always believed that accountants would play a key role in that. Through this partnership with Xero, we're putting powerful carbon accounting tools in the hands of those who understand the business and want to deliver auditable accounting that generates meaningful insights as well.”

Here’s what this means for Xero customers

Free access to Sumday for 12 months for Xero customers (eligibility and terms apply), which includes:

Ability to link financial data from Xero directly into Sumday, streamlining the carbon accounting process

Access to Sumday's online academy to upskill on carbon accounting practices

The ability for small business customers to create profiles to communicate sustainability related data without the hassle

Supply chain engagement tools that allow small businesses to both share their emissions data with larger clients and request information from their own suppliers

Support for compliance with expanding mandatory emissions reporting requirements

Accountants and bookkeepers get extra resources and support to help them offer comprehensive carbon accounting services to their clients

With Sumday, small businesses and their advisors can see their entire emissions supply chain and work towards emission reduction.

Xero small business customers and accountants and bookkeepers can access Sumday in the

Xero App Store.

About Xero

Xero is a global small business platform with 4.2 million subscribers. Xero’s smart tools help small businesses and their advisors to manage core accounting functions like tax and bank reconciliation, and complete other important small business tasks like payroll and payments. Xero’s extensive ecosystem of connected apps and connections to banks and other financial institutions provide a range of solutions from within Xero’s open platform to help small businesses run their business and manage their finances more efficiently.

About Sumday

Sumday is specialised accounting software for carbon emissions. The platform helps businesses embed sustainability accounting and reporting into their existing business processes, just like financial accounting. Founded by Jessica Richmond and Lindsay Ellis, Sumday has received investment from Blackbird Ventures, Australia's largest venture capital fund, as well as Planeteer Capital and Wedgetail. Sumday's mission is to empower every organisation to account for impact beyond dollars and cents, accelerating better outcomes for people and the planet. For more information, visit sumday.io.

