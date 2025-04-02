Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Clarity Over Governance And Management Will Improve Health And Safety Outcomes

Wednesday, 2 April 2025, 9:21 am
Press Release: EMA

Changes to the Health and Safety at Work Act remove confusion over the respective roles of managers and directors, says the Employers and Manufacturers Association (EMA).

This confusion has resulted in duplication of responsibilities and over-compliance by some companies, which has cost them time and money without reducing critical risks.

"Managers are best placed to understand and oversee health and safety in their workplace," says EMA Manager of Employment Relations and Safety Paul Jarvie.

"This lets directors and boards focus on their governance responsibilities of setting strategic frameworks, defining policies, and ensuring accountability.

"Governance is more about what needs to be done and why.

"Day-to-day management then becomes how to implement those directives.

"This change will assist in the maturing of health and safety management practices within businesses, and remove the culture of fear and costly overcompliance affecting many boards."

The Act ensures company directors are not absolved of all operational responsibility, as they must assure themselves through their due diligence duty that management are aware of their responsibilities and implement strategic plans.

© Scoop Media

