Entries Open For 2025 Hawke’s Bay Export Awards

The ExportNZ ASB Hawke’s Bay Export Awards are returning in 2025 to recognise the successes of local businesses on the world stage. Now in its 11th year, the Export Awards is a celebration of outstanding exporters in the Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne region and their contribution to the wider economy.

Details of the ExportNZ ASB Export Awards were announced today by ExportNZ Hawke’s Bay Executive Officer, Amanda Liddle:

"These awards are a recognition of the incredible mahi of exporters across the Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay region, who continue to deliver excellence in spite of several challenging years," Liddle says.

"The Government has a goal of doubling the value of New Zealand exports in a decade. These awards showcase the outstanding efforts of businesses who are well on the way.

"A new category has been added this year, the NZME Service to Export Award, which is nominations based. It recognises individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to the export industry.

"The awards are a great way to not only celebrate businesses making their way on the world stage but to also acknowledge the people who make a real difference to the export community," Liddle says.

Continuing awards include the ContainerCo Best Emerging Business Award (turnover under $5 million a year) and T&G Global Best Established Business Award (turnover of more than $5 million a year).

Also back for another year is the popular Napier Port Unsung Heroes Award, which recognises individuals who go above and beyond in their role to support the business and the export community. Anyone can nominate a person for this category.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

ExportNZ is also pleased to welcome ZIWI as sponsors of the ZIWI Excellence in Innovation Award, just months after the company was crowned ExportNZ ASB Hawke’s Bay Exporter of the Year in 2024.

Hannah Christensen, Chief People, Sustainability and External Relations Officer at ZIWI, says the company is delighted to continue its relationship with ExportNZ as sponsors in 2025:

"ZIWI is proud to stand alongside our industry peers within the vibrant Hawke’s Bay export community," says Christensen.

"The hard-working manufacturers and producers of this region thrive due to their passion and commitment for innovation. We could not be better placed to sponsor the ZIWI Excellence in Innovation Award, as pioneers of our own world-leading Air-dried technology, ensuring ZIWI stands head-and-shoulders above our international competitors.

"We can’t wait to celebrate with this year’s winners and once again be part of this special event for the region," Christensen said.

Any exporter located from Gisborne to Pahiatua is eligible to enter the ExportNZ ASB Hawke’s Bay Export Awards. Judging criteria includes core operations and achievements related to export activities, and award entrants will also receive site visits by the judging panel.

All category winners will be eligible to win the supreme award, ASB Exporter of the Year. The winner, along with the other category winners, will go on to the New Zealand International Business Awards in November.

Entries for the awards close on the 5th of June, with site visits taking place late June and early July. Finalists will be announced on the 7th of July, with the Awards Gala Dinner on the 31st July at Toitoi Hawke’s Bay Arts and Events Centre.

The Awards’ judging panel this year comprises of Wayne Norrie ONZM; ASB Head of International Trade; Mike Atkins; and New Zealand Trade and Enterprise’s Head of Focus Customers Dan Taylor. The team are excited to welcome back Dash Group’s Sarah Sherriff, from Icebreaker, Fix and Fogg and Whitakers fame.

Principal sponsor and judge Mike Atkins, ASB Head of International Trade, said he’s looking forward to this year’s awards:

"We are delighted to support the Export Awards again this year," said Atkins.

"It is an opportunity to celebrate the people and businesses taking Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne to the world. This year’s judges will have a difficult job on their hands as the region’s export sector is recovering strongly."

ExportNZ Hawke’s Bay’s Amanda Liddle said exporters are achieving success in spite of challenging times:

"Geo-political tensions are the highest they’ve been in a long time, and exporters have to navigate their way through the frequently changing trade policies in offshore markets.

"The region is however in full production mode, with reports that it is going to be a fantastic harvest for our pip fruit sector, farmers fetching better meat prices, timber mills in production, and our businesses affected by Gabrielle starting to get back on their feet.

"If businesses are looking for a way to celebrate the hard work of their team, then this is it. It’s quick and easy to enter and always a rewarding experience.

"With so many developments shaping the trade landscape, it is more important than ever for exporters to stay engaged and prepared for the opportunities and challenges ahead," Liddle said.

ExportNZ would like to thank Hawke’s Bay Airport for sponsoring the gala dinner. It would also like to acknowledge fellow sponsors New Zealand Trade and Enterprise, Heretaunga Hastings District Council, Napier City Council and Craggy Range Winery for their support of the awards.

Entry forms, criteria requirements and registration forms for the Awards dinner are available on the ExportNZ website, www.exportnz.org.nz, or by emailing Amanda Liddle on amanda@exportnz.org.nz.

Note:

ExportNZ Hawke’s Bay is overseen by Business Central, which represents 3,500 employers across the lower North Island and Nelson. Business Central provides employer, health and safety, and human resources advice, and advocates for policies that reflect the interests of the business community.

© Scoop Media

