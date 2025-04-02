Stuff Group Welcomes Jimmy Farrant And Clare Howat To Commercial Team

Jimmy Farrant and Clare Howat (Photo/Supplied)

Stuff Group has appointed two experienced senior media strategists to supercharge growth in its national direct commercial team.

Jimmy Farrant and Clare Howat join as Senior Business Development Managers, and combined have almost 40 years of experience in advertising, marketing, sales and business development.

Christchurch-based Jimmy Farrant spent 15 years with NZME, including roles as Senior Account Manager and in strategic business development. For the past three years, he worked as a contractor to NZME while also running his own consultancy, working with some of New Zealand’s most recognisable brands. He joined Stuff this week.

Auckland-based Howat joins Stuff from MediaWorks. A seasoned sales and marketing professional, she has worked in both direct and agency roles across the media industry over the last 20 years. She has a reputation for delivering market leading integrated partnerships for clients. She begins at Stuff in May.

Stuff Director of NZ Markets Lee Piper says: “It’s awesome to be welcoming even more fantastic talent to the Stuff family and to be growing our national direct commercial team. Jimmy and Clare bring a wealth of experience and are highly respected by industry peers and clients alike. I know our commercial partners will love working with them to deliver results and connect brands with Kiwis at scale across the country.”

About Stuff Group

Proudly independent and New Zealand-owned, Stuff connects around 3.4 million Kiwis every month across its major businesses, delivering quality news, content and experiences that help make Aotearoa a better place.

Stuff Digital has unrivalled reach across the nation through number one news website stuff.co.nz and homegrown social network Neighbourly. Stuff Masthead Publishing connects with audiences through subscriber-led digital and printed metropolitan, regional and community publications, as well as a range of much-loved consumer magazines. Stuff Brand Connections arms advertisers and partners with a comprehensive range of cross-media advertising and Stuff Events solutions.

