Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

ComCom Action Prompts Changes To Bachcare’s T&Cs

Wednesday, 2 April 2025, 10:44 am
Press Release: Commerce Commission

The Commerce Commission has reached a settlement agreement with Bachcare that certain cancellation terms, used at times since October 2019 in Bachcare’s Terms & Conditions, were Unfair Contract Terms.

Commission Deputy Chair Anne Callinan says this is a win for consumers as Bachcare is updating its Terms and Conditions so future guests get a fairer deal when they use Bachcare.

“Businesses can’t have contract terms that are unfair and create a significant imbalance,” Ms Callinan says. If a term is declared unfair, any further use of it could be in breach of the Fair Trading Act.

This settlement agreement was prompted by proceedings filed by the Commission in the High Court against Bachcare in April 2023.

In the settlement agreement, Bachcare admits the cancellation terms were unfair, and makes a commitment to update their terms and conditions.

The parties have jointly asked the High Court to arrange a hearing for an agreed declaration to be made that the cancellation terms were unfair.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Commerce Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 
 
 