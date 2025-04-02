20 Years And 2.5 Million Guests At The Grand By SkyCity

This month, The Grand by SkyCity marks a significant milestone, celebrating 20 years of hospitality in Auckland. Since opening its doors, the hotel has welcomed around 2.5 million guests, equating to more than 29 million days of service provided by its dedicated team.

The hotel, designed by the renowned architectural firm Warren and Mahoney, has long been a standout in Auckland’s luxury accommodation landscape. Over the years, it has hosted some of the world’s best chefs, including Peter Gordon and Sean Connolly. Currently, The Grand by SkyCity continues to offer a diverse culinary experience with restaurants such as Metita, offering Pacific-inspired dishes by chef Michael Meredith, MASU by Nic Watt, the modern Japanese robata-style restaurant and Cassia, a modern Indian offering from celebrated chef Sid Sahrawat.

David Allott, SkyCity General Manager Hospitality, said, “Twenty years is an incredible milestone, and we couldn’t have done it without our amazing team, fantastic guests and suppliers.”

“From the moment we opened our doors, our mission has been to create unforgettable experiences through exceptional service, luxurious stays, and world-class dining. To every team member, past and present, who has contributed to this journey, thank you for your dedication and passion. And to our guests, we are deeply grateful for your support over the years.”

“We look forward to welcoming even more visitors and continuing to elevate our hospitality for years to come.”

Beyond its luxury offerings, The Grand by SkyCity has also been a leader in sustainability. The hotel’s eco-friendly initiatives, including energy-efficient lighting, water conservation measures, and waste reduction programs, has earned it the prestigious Green Globe Certification, recognising its commitment to sustainable tourism and hospitality practices.

The hotel’s reputation for excellence has been reinforced by numerous industry accolades. In 2020, The Grand by SkyCity was named Oceania’s Leading Business Hotel at the World Travel Awards, an honour it first received in 2013 as New Zealand’s Leading Business Hotel.

With the New Zealand International Convention Centre (NZICC) set to open next year, The Grand by SkyCity is poised to welcome even more visitors. As one of Auckland’s premier hotels, it remains an essential part of the city’s tourism and hospitality landscape and is committed to delivering excellence for years to come.

