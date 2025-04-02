From Waipawa To The World Stage: Rhys's Paris Triumph!

Waipawa Butchery is thrilled to announce their apprentice butcher, Rhys Tamanui, has achieved an outstanding third place in the World Champion Butcher Apprentice Competition, held in Paris, France this week. The Apprentice Competition was part of the World Butchers’ Challenge which brought together top butchers and butcher apprentices from around the globe.

Rhys Tamanui (Photo/Supplied)

Rhys who was part of the ANZCO Foods Young Butcher Squad says he is absolutely ecstatic and wasn’t expecting this to happen.

“The experience in Paris is surreal,” says Rhys Tamanui. “I’m incredibly grateful for the support from my team at Waipawa Butchery, the ANZCO Foods Young Butcher Squad, the Hellers Sharp Blacks Team and all the sponsors. Learning the traditional techniques has been invaluable, and I’m honoured to bring this achievement back to my country and community.”

Duncan Smith and Annabel Tapley-Smith, owners of Waipawa Butchery, expressed immense pride, saying, “over the years Rhys has really embraced Waipawa Butchery’s old-school methods and seeing him go from our small town in Central Hawke’s Bay to representing New Zealand at a global level is just incredible. It’s a huge credit to Rhys and our amazing butchery team that’s been with him every step of the way. We couldn’t be prouder of his accomplishment on the world stage.”

Rhys began his apprenticeship with a desire to master the classic butchery methods, a skill set Waipawa Butchery is renowned for. He embraced the hands-on training and mentorship provided by the experienced butchers at Waipawa Butchery, laying the groundwork for his success.

The World Butchers’ Challenge is a prestigious event that celebrates the craftsmanship and artistry of butchers from around the globe. Rhys’s third-place finish underscores his exceptional skills and the quality of training he received at Waipawa Butchery.

Waipawa Butchery is a family-owned, community-focused business dedicated to providing top-quality meats and exceptional service. With a strong emphasis on traditional butchery techniques and a passion for supporting local talent, Waipawa Butchery is a cornerstone of the Hawke’s Bay community.

