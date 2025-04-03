Time For Growth: The Plan Auckland Needs To Be A Global Tech Hub – Auckland Tech Council

Auckland has the potential to become a global leader in technology and innovation, according to a new report from the Auckland Tech Council. The city’s vision is backed by a plan that calls for supercharged public and private investment, with commitments from the private sector and a call for others to join. Achieving this transformation will require urgent action and partnership across business, government, city leadership, and academia.

“A year ago, we made the case for Auckland as a global tech hub. The excitement it generated showed we’re on the right path. Now, we have a plan to get us there,” says Simon Bridges, CEO of the Auckland Business Chamber.

“It’s time to double down on our city’s digital and innovation infrastructure, launch a massive drive for digital skills, get our Auckland startups in front of international investors, and align on a shared strategy to deliver this vision.”

Central to the plan is the need for investment in the University of Auckland’s Newmarket Innovation Precinct (NIP), which could become the anchor for a world-class innovation hub. With strong AI and quantum research already underway at the university, alongside the government’s proposed Advanced Technology Public Research Organisation, Auckland is in a prime position to lead in these high-demand fields. The blend of research capability and digital infrastructure makes this precinct ideal for further investment.

“There’s a huge opportunity here – and we are calling on the private sector, the city and the government to fund, champion and support an innovation hub that connects research, business and scalable growth,” says Andrew Fairgray, chief business officer at 2degrees.

“Auckland needs to become a place that attracts talent and is a magnetic hub for smart people doing world-changing things.”

The creation of a regulatory sandbox, particularly in MedTech, is another key recommendation. “In conjunction with an innovation hub, where collaboration between regulators, businesses, stakeholders, and other participants within the regulatory ecosystem can thrive, we should also investigate the benefits of a regulatory sandbox to enable experimentation and innovation while under regulatory supervision,” says Tom Maasland, Partner at MinterEllisonRuddWatts.

“This permission to experiment, while under supervision, is critical for speeding up innovation in an ecosystem that currently distrusts commercial actors in the health sector.”

The report also calls for a Technology Trade Mission to introduce Kiwi startups to international markets, particularly in the UAE, where New Zealand has a newly signed free trade agreement. Talent development is another key theme, with the report proposing an Employment Accord to close the skills gap through more entry-level opportunities and internships, while ensuring university programmes align with industry needs.

A key issue addressed in the report is the capital gap that Auckland faces compared to other international tech hubs. To close this gap, the report recommends increasing venture capital funding and attracting sovereign wealth and superannuation funds. This will diversify Auckland’s funding sources and accelerate the growth of startups and scale-ups.

The message is clear: the private sector’s commitment is essential for turning Auckland’s tech vision into reality. While some industry offers are already on the table, the city needs more commitments and must act urgently, as a united team.

“With companies like 2degrees, AWS, Deloitte, and Minter Ellison Rudd Watts stepping up, momentum is building, but we need more commitments. We are now calling on other businesses to get behind Auckland’s growth,” said Bridges.

“Auckland’s success as a globally competitive tech hub depends on the active participation of the private sector alongside government efforts. We can create a booming tech hub that drives economic growth, attracts global investment, and secures Auckland’s place on the world stage.”

Auckland’s future as a tech powerhouse is within reach. The time to act is now.

Key Recommendations from the Report:

Levelling up the technology district opportunity - Newmarket Innovation Precinct

The front door to a new Advanced Technology Public Research Organisation

An Auckland Technology and Innovation Alliance

Technology trade mission

Develop a regional innovation strategy

Tech and Innovation job development accord

Build a series of regulatory sandboxes (with a focus on MedTech)

Increase the diversity of funds investing in Auckland ventures

Leveraging partnerships with peer tech and innovation cities for mutual gain

Increasing PhD enrolment and empowering PhD students to start businesses in NZ

Investing in grassroots initiatives to foster entrepreneurship in areas outside of science, starting at the high school level.

