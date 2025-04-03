Codes Of Practice To Light The Way

BusinessNZ says a sharper focus on Approved Codes of Practice will make health and safety management stronger and simpler.

Approved Codes of Practice will become more important under coming changes to health and safety legislation, and complying with a Code will be sufficient for a workplace to be deemed to be complying with its health and safety duties.

BusinessNZ Chief Executive Katherine Rich says the changes will better support health and safety management.

"Currently, it’s not clear to workplaces whether they are compliant with health and safety regulations or not, because of unclear wording in the Health and Safety at Work Act. The Act says workplaces must do what is ‘reasonably practicable’ to manage risks - but it’s not clear what ‘reasonably practicable’ actually means.

"This lack of clarity means at present workplaces over-comply with the law, just to be on the safe side. Workplaces often hire health and safety consultants and spend significant resources just to make sure they are compliant.

"Changing the regime so that compliance with an Approved Code of Practice will be sufficient to fulfil a workplace’s health and safety duties will be welcomed by businesses.

"Also welcome is the proposal to allow industry associations to draft new Codes of Practice for their sector, for approval by the Minister of Workplace Relations and Safety.

"This is sensible regulatory change that will bring improved health and safety outcomes for New Zealand businesses."

