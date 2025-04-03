Insights Into Infrastructure Disruptions Welcome

A new report reveals the challenges local businesses and communities face during major infrastructure developments, and shows that more support is needed during construction, Retail NZ says.

The New Zealand Institute of Economic Research (NZIER) research shows that short term disruptions have been widely felt through projects like the Auckland City Rail Link, Wellington’s ‘Let’s Get Wellington Moving’ and CBD upgrades in Tauranga and Dunedin.

It is widely acknowledged that New Zealand needs to invest more in infrastructure to futureproof our economy and communities. But this research shows that more must be done to mitigate the challenges faced by business during long construction periods.

“The report highlights the very thing our members have been telling us – it’s tough to navigate the construction period and businesses have a higher risk of closure as owners struggle with dust, noise, lower foot traffic, delivery disruptions, decrease in sales and additional costs,” Retail NZ Chief Executive Carolyn Young says.

“We call on local authorities and Government to acknowledge the business disruptions as they plan further work. They need to allocate adequate funds, from the start of each project, to support business through these difficult phases.”

The NZIER report defines the loss to business through a Canadian study where business losses were up to 22%.

