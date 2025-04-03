Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Trump Imposes Ten Percent Tariff On New Zealand Exports

Thursday, 3 April 2025, 11:51 am
Press Release: Taxpayers' Union

Today, President Trump imposed a ten-percent tariff on New Zealand exports to the United States, with the possibility of larger tariffs on agricultural products in the near future. The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union is warning against any moves to impose retaliatory import tariffs, as these will do more harm than good.

Taxpayers’ Union economist Ray Deacon said:

“Tariffs are just another tax – and like all taxes, they ultimately fall on the shoulders of hardworking New Zealanders. If the Government imposes tariffs in response to protectionist policies overseas, it won’t be foreign companies that suffer. It will be Kiwi businesses and families paying higher prices at the checkout.”

“New Zealand has long prided itself on being a champion of free trade, with some of the most open markets in the world. Imposing retaliatory tariffs would be a step backwards, harming New Zealand’s economy and inviting further trade restrictions from the United States and other countries.”

“Rather than punishing Kiwi consumers with higher prices, the Government should focus on expanding free trade agreements, reducing unnecessary regulations, and making New Zealand a more competitive place to do business.”

“We urge politicians to reject knee-jerk protectionism. Let’s not repeat the mistakes of the past by engaging in a tit-for-tat tariff war that only makes New Zealanders poorer.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Taxpayers' Union on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 
 
 