Customs Welcomes 20-years Of Cooperation With China

The New Zealand Customs Service and the General Administration of China Customs (China Customs) have marked 20-years since the establishment of New Zealand-China Customs relations.

The milestone was welcomed during a visit (31 March – 4 April 2025) to Beijing by Comptroller and Chief Executive of the New Zealand Customs Service Christine Stevenson for annual high-level talks with China Customs.

New Zealand and Chinese Customs delegations in annual high-level talks in Beijing (Photo/Supplied)

At the annual high-level talks both agencies committed to further strengthening the relationship with increased face-to-face engagements and greater cooperation to help stop transnational, serious and organised crime, and open further opportunities for making trade easier.

Ms Stevenson also joined His Excellency Ambassador to China Jonathan Austin to host an event at the New Zealand Embassy in Beijing to recognise the relationship, which began in 2005 with the establishment of a New Zealand Customs Counsellor position in Beijing based at the Embassy.

Originally in place to increase cooperation with China Customs in combating the movement of illicit drugs from reaching New Zealand, the Customs Counsellor role has evolved to also enhance the two-way trade relationship between both countries.

Ms Stevenson said New Zealand Customs values 20 years of collaboration and looks forward to continuing to enhance engagement and partnership with China Customs.

"Over 20 years our agencies' relationship has grown enormously, underpinned by the New Zealand-China Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and our shared commitment to identifying and preventing illicit goods and precursor chemicals from reaching New Zealand.

“We will continue building on the successes of our cooperation with China Customs to protect both our countries’ borders from harm while creating and promoting opportunities to boost economic prosperity,” Ms Stevenson said.

His Excellency Ambassador to China Jonathan Austin paid tribute to New Zealand Customs’ contribution to the bilateral relationship with China over the last two decades.

“Customs cooperation plays an important role in making trade easier, helping our economies to grow. It is also vital for combating the movement of illicit goods and for keeping our communities safe. Over the last 20 years this cooperation has been an important and constructive part of our bilateral relationship,” Dr Austin said.

The 20-year anniversary event was attended by representatives from China Customs including the International Cooperation Department, Anti-Smuggling Bureau, National Port Administration Department and Department of Duty Collection.

A delegation from China Customs is scheduled to visit New Zealand Customs at the end of April 2025.

Notes:

To year end December 2024, New Zealand exports to China totalled $20.85 billion, comprising $17.75 billion in goods and $3.1 billion in services. New Zealand's major goods exports to China include dairy (milk powder, butter and cheese), meat products, forestry and wood products and fruit (mainly kiwifruit and apples). (Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade).

New Zealand Trade and Enterprise offer a full guide to China for New Zealand businesses: my.nzte.govt.nz/article/is-china-the-right-market.

