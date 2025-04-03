Wellington’s Startup Scene Reignites: Startup Weekend Returns With A Bang! - March 2025

Winning Startup: JJobs Team: Jero Allende Zarazaga, Woori Bae, Michelangelo Mangiavacchi, John Billings, Bonsung Koo. Along with SWWLG panel of judges: Dr Kathelen Lucere, Jenny Douchē, Tian Wu, Lucy Shand, and Serge van (Photo/Supplied)

Wellington, New Zealand – March 2025 – After a five-year break, Startup Weekend Wellington (SWWLG) has made its triumphant return, bursting with energy and creativity. In partnership with Victoria University Wellington’s School of Business and Government, this volunteer-driven, grassroots event has sparked a renewed entrepreneurial spirit in the city, bringing together 80 participants, 42 ideas, 10 teams formed, 23 mentors, 15 sponsors, 5 judges and 15 volunteers for an unforgettable weekend of innovation and collaboration.

Over 54 action-packed hours, Wellington’s vibrant startup and entrepreneurial community united to turn bold ideas into real-world prototypes, test new concepts, and pitch to industry experts, showcasing the power of local talent and the city’s strong position as a hub for entrepreneurs to thrive.

A winning Idea with real-world impact

At just 14 years old, Jero Allende-Zarazaga of Wellington College stepped into the event on Friday night with an idea. By Sunday, the JJobs team of 5, a student hiring platform, had a working prototype, a paying customer, and a winning pitch. His story embodies what Startup Weekend is all about - giving anyone, of any age, the access and support to build something real.

Judge Serge van Dam shared his thoughts on the winning team:

"JJobs tackled a universal challenge: how do young people land their first jobs when they have little or no experience? And how do hiring managers assess them quickly? The team built a prototype, hustled to secure their first customer, and presented a simple yet compelling business plan. They proved just how much is possible in a single weekend.

A New Era for Wellington Entrepreneurs

“We’re living in an incredible time,” says Tereska Lepionka-Carroll, SWWLG lead. “With digital technology and global connectivity, building a business with worldwide reach has never been more accessible. While Baby Boomers had access to affordable housing, we have access to the tools, markets, and technology that make starting something possible. And there’s no better place to do it than right here in Wellington - with world-class industries, a close-knit startup community, and exceptional talent all in one place, Wellington is the perfect launchpad for entrepreneurs to take their ideas global.

“Startup Weekend Wellington is all about unlocking that opportunity. Starting a business can feel scary or unknown, but it’s a process - one that anyone can learn. With the right mindset, experiments, and guidance from experienced mentors and leaders, ideas can become reality. I’m so thrilled we can offer this opportunity to ignite the potential in our people - and this weekend, we did just that!”

Celebrating Innovation and Success

Alongside JJobs, two standout runner-ups showcased groundbreaking ideas:

Joiful - A platform helping parents create meaningful stories for their children.

FLX - A solution connecting elite athletes with trainers and gyms worldwide, elevating fitness to the next level.

What’s Next for Startup Weekend Wellington?

The momentum doesn’t stop here. Before the Easter break, the first community meetup will bring SWWLG participants, mentors, and supporters back together to reconnect and keep the energy alive. And with at least one more Startup Weekend Wellington event confirmed for 2025, the city’s entrepreneurial scene is only growing stronger and more accessible.

Startup Weekend Wellington - March 2025 supported by our local partners and sponsors:

Partners: Victoria University of Wellington and Creative HQ

Sponsors: Callaghan Innovation, Mevo, Stripe, The Momentum Programme, Sendd, Angel HQ, Coffee Supreme, Simply Food Catering, Hell Pizza, Numeral Studio, VESA, Dev Academy Aotearoa, The Wild Ones.

Backstory

Startup Weekend Wellington: A movement fueled by community

Startup Weekend is a global grassroots entrepreneurship program with a track record of transforming ideas into startups. Since 2011, Wellington has proudly led the way, becoming the first city in New Zealand to host a Startup Weekend and setting the stage for a nationwide movement.

Fully volunteer-run and funded through sponsorship, the event is powered by the collective energy of mentors, participants, and partners who believe in the power of entrepreneurship to shape the future.

