Taranaki Ballance Farm Environment Award Winners Announced

3 April 2025

Balancing productivity and sustainability sees Huinga dairy farmer named Regional Supreme Award at the Taranaki Ballance Farm Environment Awards.

Taranaki BFEA Regional Supreme Winner - Brendan Attrill (Photo/Supplied)

Brendan Attrill of Caiseal Trust in Huinga has been announced as the Regional Supreme Winner at the Taranaki Ballance Farm Environment Awards in New Plymouth this evening.

Brendan is the third generation on the Huinga dairy farm, where he milks 350 cows across the 163ha (142.86 effective) property, taking a holistic approach that balances environmental stewardship with profitability.

His commitment to sustainability is evident across all farming operations. Strategic planning forms the basis of all farm decisions, with a strong emphasis on proactive environmental management. The farm’s activities are guided by Caiseal Trust’s environmental plan, supported by regular soil testing and mapping to ensure precise fertiliser and effluent application. Judges commended Brendan’s comprehensive understanding of nutrient inputs and their impact on soil and pasture quality, which helps to maximise pasture growth while minimising nutrient losses.

Brendan uses industry targets to guide the planning and implementation of farm practices, with judges observing that the farm’s vision is closely aligned with industry initiatives to reduce environmental impacts. They also commended his exemplary herd management which focuses on nutrition and animal health. A well-structured cost strategy combined with fixed milk pricing not only secures profitability but also provides the financial stability needed to invest in ongoing environmental improvements.

Brendan and his family were early adopters of environmental practices such as retiring and replanting vulnerable areas. Those efforts are evident in the farm’s well-established native corridors, including 14km of riparian planting and ongoing wetland development. Brendan is continually exploring ways to improve the farm’s environmental performance, with planned investments in solar energy and refrigeration efficiency.

In awarding the Regional Supreme Award, the judges noted that Brendan has developed a highly productive dairy farm that prioritises environmental stewardship. “End-to-end farm sustainability and environmental practices are at the forefront of all farming operations.” They also praised the farm’s well-planned infrastructure, emphasising that environmental considerations drive Brendan’s decision-making, ensuring a balanced approach to productivity and sustainability.

Brendan also won the following awards:

• Ballance Agri-Nutrients Soil and Nutrient Management Award

• Bayleys People in Primary Sector Award

• DairyNZ Sustainability and Stewardship Award

• Norwood Farming Efficiency Award

• Rabobank Agri-Business Management Award

• Taranaki Regional Council Sustainability Award

Other Taranaki Ballance Farm Environment Award winners include:

Craig and Mary Dorn, Stratford

• Beef + Lamb New Zealand Livestock Farm Award

John & Donna McCarty — McCarty Farms, Eltham

• Hill Labs Agri-Science Award

Mathew and Vanessa Vujcich — Nine Streams Farm, Inglewood

• NZFET Biodiversity Award

The awards also served to showcase Patea River Catchment Group as part of the Catchment Group Showcase. The group was established in 2021 and is making remarkable progress in pest control with the long-term goal of seeing kiwi thrive in the Tarere Conservation area. Driven by a commitment to inter-generational kaitiakitanga (guardianship), the group has developed an extensive trapping network across 2,500ha of farmland, successfully catching more than 950 pests over the past two years and contributing to a noticeable increase in native birdlife and vegetation. Their success is fuelled by dedicated volunteers who maintain traps, and they are looking to expand the network to create more robust buffer zones. Recent initiatives include a trap-building day, a pest control information session, and a 10-week Farming and Compliance Confidence Taranaki (FACCT) workshop series to support local farmers in sustainable land and water management. With continued support from the Taranaki Kiwi Trust, the group exemplifies the power of collective action in environmental conservation.

The Ballance Farm Environment Awards are run by the New Zealand Farm Environment Trust and champion sustainable farming and growing. Brendan will join the Supreme Winners from the ten other regions involved in the awards in being considered for the Gordon Stephenson Trophy at the Trust’s National Showcase in Wellington in June. The recipients of the Gordon Stephenson Trophy then become 2025’s National Ambassadors for Sustainable Farming and Growing.

