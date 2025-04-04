Wonky Box Launch Rural Delivery To Meet Growing Appetite For Imperfect Produce

Auckland, New Zealand – As more Kiwis take action to tackle New Zealand’s food loss crisis, Wonky Box, New Zealand’s fastest-growing fruit and vegetable delivery service, is expanding - launching a nationwide rural delivery service.

Responding to the surging demand from rural Kiwis eager to rescue fresh produce and pantry essentials that might otherwise go to waste, the new Wonky Box rural delivery offering will be available from this month.

Growing Demand for Wonky Box in Rural Areas

Demand for Wonky Box deliveries from Kiwis living rurally across New Zealand has skyrocketed:

Wonky Box’s waiting list has been oversubscribed, with demand rising almost threefold across this last year* (*between 1 March 2024 and 28 February 2025).

Interestingly, the highest demand has come from key produce-growing regions, including Central Otago, Canterbury, and the surrounding areas of Tauranga.

Katie Jackson, Co-Founder of Wonky Box, says: "Over the past year we’ve seen a significant rise in demand from rural Kiwis wanting the convenience of our subscription-based delivery service.

“This growing appetite for produce deemed too wonky, the wrong size or colour, or surplus to supermarket requirements reflects a broader shift in consumer shopping habits. More Kiwis, regardless of where they live, are prioritising sustainability and food waste reduction over price and appearance.

"We’re thrilled to bring Wonky Box to rural communities across New Zealand, allowing even more New Zealanders to join us in tackling the country’s food loss crisis.”

Since launching in 2021, Wonky Box has saved 4,330,862kg of fresh, edible produce from being wasted - the equivalent of an extraordinary 30.6 blue whales (as of 28 February 2025).

Globally, an estimated one-third of all food produced (1.3 billion tonnes) is lost or wasted each year between farm and fork.

Bringing Fresh Produce to Rural Communities

Photo/Supplied

From Northland to Southland, rural households along RD1 can now enjoy Wonky Box and Wonky Pantry delivered direct to their door, rescuing thousands more kilograms of fresh fruit, vegetables, and wider pantry staples that might otherwise be wasted.

Angus Simms, Co-Founder of Wonky Box, says: "Growing up in Whiteman’s Valley, a rural area just outside Wellington, I remember having to travel at least 15 to 20 minutes to access fresh produce.

“We’re thrilled to bring the convenience of Wonky Box to rural communities, like Whiteman’s Valley - making it easier for Kiwis across the country to receive locally grown produce, as well as Wonky Pantry staples."

"Beyond convenience, rural New Zealanders can take pride in knowing they’re playing a key role in tackling food waste while supporting local growers - both in their communities and beyond, and strengthening the rural economy by ensuring farmers receive a fair price for produce that might otherwise go to waste."

A Local Grower’s Perspective

Karen Thian, a grower and part owner of Broadview Produce, an organic family run farm located in Southbridge, Canterbury, says: "Farming is unpredictable, and no matter how experienced you are, there will always be surplus produce due to the many variables at play, such as the weather.

“In the past, if we had too much produce, we had no choice but to mulch perfectly good organic produce - despite the time, water, and resources that went into growing and harvesting it.

"Wonky Box has changed that. We can now put that surplus to good use, getting our organic produce into more Kiwi households while still making a return. It’s been a game-changer - less waste, less stress, and a great way to support organic growers across New Zealand."

A subscription to Wonky Box starts from $23.00 plus delivery fees*. For more information about Wonky Box and its new rural delivery service, visit www.wonkybox.co.nz.

