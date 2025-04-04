Zynoff: The Job Management Platform That Saves Tradies Hours Every Week

Time spent on admin is costing tradies thousands in lost earnings. Zynoff, a newly launched job management platform, is designed to cut admin time by up to eight hours per week, allowing tradies to focus on what they do best, getting the job done.

A recent industry survey found that small trade business owners spend an average of 10–15 hours per week on admin tasks like quoting, invoicing, and scheduling often after hours. This lost time directly impacts earnings, leaving many tradies overworked and underpaid.

Now, Zynoff is stepping in to streamline the admin burden with smart features and automation.

A Game-Changer for Trade Businesses

Designed specifically for small to medium-sized trade businesses, Zynoff automates repetitive tasks, reducing paperwork and increasing efficiency. Key features include:

Voice-to-text job logging – No more typing notes—just speak, and Zynoff transcribes.

– No more typing notes—just speak, and Zynoff transcribes. Automated quoting & invoicing – Reduce billing delays and get paid faster.

– Reduce billing delays and get paid faster. Live supplier pricing & inventory tracking – Ensure accurate costs without manual updates.

– Ensure accurate costs without manual updates. Real-time team & vehicle tracking – Keep tradies on schedule and jobs running smoothly.

Glen Proffit, spokesperson for Zynoff, says the platform was designed to solve a problem every tradie knows too well—wasted time.

“Tradies are working after hours just to keep on top of quotes, invoices, and job scheduling,” Proffit says. “Zynoff gives them that time back so they can grow their businesses without drowning in admin.”

Now Available Worldwide

Zynoff is now live and available for download on both Apple and Google Play stores.

