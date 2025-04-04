Connecting Businesses Key To Regional Development

A focused drive to connect businesses to funding, training and recruitment solutions will have a lasting impact on our local business community, says the Hawke’s Bay Chamber of Commerce.

For nearly two years, the Chamber has employed a dedicated Business Connector to conduct comprehensive discovery sessions with 274 businesses and 164 training funding providers strengthening opportunities across the region.

From the sessions, Strategic Planning emerged as the most pressing training need for small businesses, followed by Staff Training, the Tender Process, and Marketing. Networking and Collaboration also remain crucial, with many businesses valuing industry associations for knowledge-sharing and advocacy.

Workforce shortages continue to hinder growth, with demand spanning from engineers and electricians to labourers and kitchenhands. The skills gap and need for long-term strategic planning further emphasise the importance of upskilling, with SMEs also facing challenges in securing tenders and larger contracts, says David Toko, Business Connector.

“Business support services are largely concentrated in Hastings and Napier, which can make it harder for businesses in remote areas to access essential resources,” says David.

Expanding support to these regions will be vital for balanced regional development.

In September 2024, David co-ordinated Hawke’s Bay’s inaugural Pasifika Business Network Event, bringing together 32 Pasifika business owners to connect, share insights, and celebrate their successes.

A total of 52 local Pasifika owned businesses have been identified in the region, with strong representation in horticulture, construction trades, creative industries, and health/wellness.

“Supporting Pasifika businesses through networking, skill development, and collaborative initiatives can enhance their growth and strengthen our regional economy,” says David.

The contract for the 22-month Business Connector role concluded at the end of March. The role has been a resounding success, with many local businesses such as Holly Bacon acknowledging David Toko’s dedication.

"David's dedication, resourcefulness, and extensive network have had a significant impact on my business's growth," notes Ellie Pulford, co-owner, Holly Bacon.

David has transitioned into a new position within the Chamber as Business Growth Advisor for the RBP Resilience Fund.

While the Business Connector role has concluded, this work has laid a strong foundation for continued growth and collaboration in the business community, notes Karla Lee, CEO, Hawke’s Bay Chamber of Commerce.

“The Chamber remains committed to supporting local business needs and fostering connections”.

Hawke's Bay SMEs seek associations for advocacy and peer connections, while demand for training providers highlights the need for sector-specific skills development.

“There's a noted need for skilled employees and assistance with long-term strategic planning, suggesting a gap in necessary business capabilities,” says Karla.

The Chamber’s future efforts will focus on facilitating industry networking events and connecting SMEs with relevant associations. In smaller areas, cross-sector networking remains essential.

Background

The businesses engaged were primarily small enterprises and micro-businesses, with 39% employing 2-5 full-time equivalents (FTEs) and 18% operating as sole traders. Main industries included retail, hospitality, engineering, trades, and construction. Hastings (48%) and Napier (36%) remain the key business hubs; Central Hawke’s Bay (5%), Havelock North (7%), and Wairoa (2%). In terms of demographics, 63% of business owners identify as European, 21% as Pasifika, and 16% as Māori.

