Mangawhai Strike Player Wins $1 Million

One lucky player from Mangawhai will be in for a treat after winning $1 million with Strike Four in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Four Square Molesworth in Mangawhai.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $10 million.

Lotto First Division will be $1 million on Wednesday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from Four Square Molesworth should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

