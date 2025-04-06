‘Anchor Rainforest Killer’ Palm Kernel Protest Continues In New Plymouth

In Taranaki, New Zealand - Greenpeace activists dressed as orangutans climbed onto the roof of Fonterra’s biggest palm kernel supplier, where they deployed a 500 square meter banner that reads ‘Anchor Rainforest Killer’. Meanwhile, three more activists inside the Agrifeeds facility locked themselves to pillars, stopping a ship from Indonesia carrying 30 thousand tonnes of palm kernel expeller from unloading. The Greenpeace activists are protesting against the use of palm kernel as cow feed on Fonterra farms due to the product’s links to illegal palm plantations and deforestation of paradise rainforests in Southeast Asia / Supplied: Greenpeace

Greenpeace activists remain on the roof of an Agrifeeds palm kernel storage warehouse in Port Taranaki despite police intervention to remove other protestors inside the facility.

Two orangutans have attached a 70-metre banner reading ‘Anchor Rainforest Killer’ to the roof and have locked themselves to the building. They are now entering their tenth hour on the roof of the building.

Greenpeace is also suing Fonterra for misleading claims on Anchor Butter packaging. The packaging claims that the butter is ‘100% New Zealand grass-fed’, however, a Fonterra dairy cow’s diet can be composed of up to 20% palm kernel - a product linked to rainforest destruction in Indonesia.

From inside the Agrifeeds storage shed, Greenpeace spokesperson Sinéad Deighton-O’Flynn said, "Fonterra markets its Anchor butter as ‘grass-fed’, but this is a deception. Every year, dairy cows in New Zealand are fed almost two million tonnes of palm kernel imported from Southeast Asia.

"Rainforests are being burned, peatlands are being drained, and rows of palm trees are being planted in their place to feed Fonterra’s oversized dairy herd.

"This facility here in New Plymouth has been linked to illegal palm plantations in Indonesia, connecting Anchor butter and other Fonterra products with the destruction of lush rainforests and the wildlife that depend on them.

"As more and more evidence emerges of New Zealand’s link to destructive palm kernel, Fonterra must ban the use of this blood-soaked animal feed on all their farms across Aotearoa."

