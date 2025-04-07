Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Kiwibank Rate Changes

Monday, 7 April 2025, 7:53 am
Press Release: Kiwi Bank

Kiwibank is making changes to its Home Lending fixed rates, effective Monday 7 April.

4.99% p.a. fixed for two years. Min 20% equity.

