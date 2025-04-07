Dwelling And Household Estimates: March 2025 Quarter

National dwelling and household estimates are used for many purposes including planning, policy formation, business decisions, and as ‘bottom lines’ in the calculation of market coverage rates.

Key facts

At 31 March 2025, the estimated number of:

private dwellings is 2,117,300

households is 2,034,500.

Visit our website to read this information release:

Dwelling and household estimates: March 2025 quarter: https://www.stats.govt.nz/information-releases/dwelling-and-household-estimates-march-2025-quarter/

