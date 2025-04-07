Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Dwelling And Household Estimates: March 2025 Quarter

Monday, 7 April 2025, 11:09 am
Press Release: Stats NZ

National dwelling and household estimates are used for many purposes including planning, policy formation, business decisions, and as ‘bottom lines’ in the calculation of market coverage rates.

Key facts

At 31 March 2025, the estimated number of:

  • private dwellings is 2,117,300
  • households is 2,034,500.

Visit our website to read this information release:

  • Dwelling and household estimates: March 2025 quarter: https://www.stats.govt.nz/information-releases/dwelling-and-household-estimates-march-2025-quarter/
